Fourth Quarter Splash Lifts Warriors Over Nuggets in Preseason Opener

The Warriors made several clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and held on for 107-105 win in their preseason opening victory over the Nuggets on Saturday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors opened their 2020 preseason with a 107-105 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night at Chase Center.

For the Warriors, it was their first game in 277 days, and it hardly resembled that game against the Clippers on March 10. The Warriors, with eight players currently on the roster who played elsewhere last season, played this game with the stands virtually empty as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

But one thing that may have looked familiar was the Warriors’ style of play. They attempted to push the pace every chance they had, and they weren’t shy when it came to launching the three ball either. Nine of the Warriors’ first 10 shots were 3-pointers, and that happened less than five minutes into the game.

Mychal Mulder made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and he combined with Damion Lee and Jordan Poole combined to make their first six 3-point attempts. Andrew Wiggins made his first two 3-point attempts and Stephen Curry also added a pair of treys for the Dubs, who shot 11-for-39 from distance for the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Bazemore - 13 Paschall - 7 Curry - 3 Lee - 12 Looney - 6 Paschall - 3 4 Tied - 10 Bazemore - 5 2 Tied - 3



DEN Points Rebounds Assists Jokic - 26 Jokic - 10 Jokic - 5 Harris - 11 Murray - 8 Murray - 4 Morris - 10 Porter - 7 2 Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

A Warrior again, Kent Bazemore attacked the basket in transition and finished with a team-high 13 points. Lee added 12 points and Poole, Mulder, Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 10 points.

The Warriors, who led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter, but Denver rallied down the stretch and had a chance to win it with a last second shot, but their 3-point shot rimmed out and the Warriors held on for the win in the preseason opener.

Only two exhibition games in Sacramento next week separate the Dubs from their regular season opener on Dec. 22 in Brooklyn.