Game Preview: Warriors vs. Nets - 3/12/20

The Warriors look to bounce back from a loss on Tuesday when the Brooklyn Nets visit Chase Center.

Thursday, March 12

7:30 p.m.

UNUSUAL CIRCUMSTANCES FOR HOMESTAND FINALE

Thursday’s Warriors-Nets game at Chase Center will be played without any fans in attendance. This announcement was made on Wednesday in response to the growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco. Fans with tickets to the game will receive a refund in the amount paid, and the status of future games at Chase Center will be determined at a later date.

In terms of basketball, Thursday’s game will be the second of the two matchups between these squads this season, the first resulting in a 129-88 defeat for the Dubs in New York. Despite the final result, Warriors rookies Eric Paschall (16 points) and Jordan Poole (15) combined for 31 points in the effort.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors were unable to hold back the three-point barrage of the Los Angeles Clippers, falling 131-107 at Chase Center. Full Recap

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Damion Lee, Mychal Mulder, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Marquese Chriss

BKN: Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Wilson Chandler and DeAndre Jordan INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (knee soreness), Kevon Looney (hip soreness), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle sprain), Alen Smailagic (quadriceps contusion) and Klay Thompson (ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

BKN: TBD. Team Notes

BROOKLYN SCOUTING REPORT

The Nets currently sit within the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture at seventh place with a 30-34 record, an accomplishment considering they have spent the entire season without All-Star Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles) and most of the season without Kyrie Irving (shoulder surgery, played 20 games). However on Mar. 7, with just 20 games remaining on their schedule, Brooklyn made a seismic change when they parted ways with former head coach Kenny Atkinson and placed assistant coach Jacque Vaughn at the helm on an interim basis. The team narrowly won their first two games after the change with a 110-107 final over the Chicago Bulls and a 104-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert posted over 20 points in each of those games for their new coach. The Nets have seemingly responded positively to their internal change and are coming in hot as winners of four of their last five when they play the Warriors on Thursday.