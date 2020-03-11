Dubs Fall to Clippers’ Splash Party

Dragan Bender led Dubs with 23 points and Marquese Chriss double-doubled (10 points, 10 rebounds) in the Dubs’ 131-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday.

presented by

Though six Dubs finished with in double figures in scoring, the squad was unable to hold back the three-point barrage of the Los Angeles Clippers in Tuesday night’s 131-107 loss at Chase Center. The Clippers ultimately finished with 20 made threes on 45.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Things did not bode well for the Dubs early in this one as Juan Toscano-Anderson had to leave the game just 50-seconds into after suffering a sprained left ankle on a drive to the bucket. Though Toscano-Anderson’s shot was tipped in by the trailing Marquese Chriss for the first points of the game by either team, that would also prove to be the only lead the Warriors held through the game.

Despite the final outcome, the Warriors did produce notable individual results on the night.

Rookie forward Eric Paschall extended his streak of games with five-or-more assists up to five after dishing seven tonight to go with 12 points. And though Chriss had an injury scare of his own in the third quarter after bumping knees with Los Angeles’ Paul George, the 22-year-old finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double in the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Bender - 23 Chriss - 10 Paschall - 7 Wiggins - 21 Bender - 7 5 Tied - 3 Poole - 17 Lee - 5 Chriss - 2



LAC Points Rebounds Assists Leonard - 23 Zubac - 12 3 Tied - 5 Jackson - 16 Green - 10 Jackson - 4 George / Beverley - 15 McGruder - 5 4 Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Dragan Bender led all Warriors in scoring with his best output as a Dub with 23 points, Andrew Wiggins followed with 21 of his own, and rookie Jordan Poole added 17 points off the bench.

After Tuesday’s loss, the Warriors look to break even on their four-game homestand when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at Chase Center (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA).