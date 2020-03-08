D-Lee Sparks Warriors in Grind-it-Out Win Over Sixers

Damion Lee came through with 24 points as the Warriors pulled out a 118-114 win over the 76ers.

The Warriors competed for 48 minutes and pulled out a 118-114 win over the 76ers on Saturday night at Chase Center.

After Eric Paschall puts the Warriors in front with a pair of free throws with 51.7 seconds left in the game, the Dubs put together one of their best defensive sequences of the season. Marquese Chriss blocked a shot on a Mike Scott putback attempt, and the Dubs scrambled to force another tough Philadelphia shot, which caromed off the rim and went out of bounds, giving the ball back to the Warriors.

Mychal Mulder, playing for the Warriors on a two-way contract, made two more free throws on the other end before another Philadelphia turnover eventually led to more Warriors free throws and a win that snapped the team’s 10-game home losing streak.

Damion Lee came through with several big shots in the fourth quarter and led the Dubs with 24 points. Eric Paschall led a strong Warriors bench effort with 23 points and Mulder came through with a career-high 18 points.

The result was a feel-good victory for the Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry a game after the two-time NBA MVP returned from a four-month absence. Curry missed this game with the flu, which isn’t suspected to have any risk factors of COVID-19, and Draymond Green also missed the game with left knee soreness. In addition, the team learned earlier in the day that Kevon Looney will be out at least another three weeks as he continues to deal with left hip soreness.

The Sixers were also down a pair of All-Stars, as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons continue to miss games with injury. But even without the All-Star duo, the Sixers led for almost the entire game. Al Horford started strong with the game’s first seven points, and Tobias Harris came on strong in the second half to lead the team with 24 points.

But the Warriors had a balanced effort throughout the nine available bodies on the roster, as seven players scored in double figures. Led by Paschall’s 8-for-12 performance from the floor, Dubs reserves combined for 47 points on 17-for-28 shooting. Additionally, the team totaled just seven turnovers on their way to their third win in their last five games.

The Warriors will look for that momentum to continue into their next game on Tuesday when the Clippers make this season’s final visit to Chase Center.

