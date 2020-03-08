D-Lee Sparks Warriors in Grind-it-Out Win Over Sixers
Paschall Scores 23 Points as Dubs Snap 10-Game Home Losing Streak
Damion Lee came through with 24 points as the Warriors pulled out a 118-114 win over the 76ers.
presented by
The Warriors competed for 48 minutes and pulled out a 118-114 win over the 76ers on Saturday night at Chase Center.
After Eric Paschall puts the Warriors in front with a pair of free throws with 51.7 seconds left in the game, the Dubs put together one of their best defensive sequences of the season. Marquese Chriss blocked a shot on a Mike Scott putback attempt, and the Dubs scrambled to force another tough Philadelphia shot, which caromed off the rim and went out of bounds, giving the ball back to the Warriors.
Mychal Mulder, playing for the Warriors on a two-way contract, made two more free throws on the other end before another Philadelphia turnover eventually led to more Warriors free throws and a win that snapped the team’s 10-game home losing streak.
Damion Lee came through with several big shots in the fourth quarter and led the Dubs with 24 points. Eric Paschall led a strong Warriors bench effort with 23 points and Mulder came through with a career-high 18 points.
The result was a feel-good victory for the Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry a game after the two-time NBA MVP returned from a four-month absence. Curry missed this game with the flu, which isn’t suspected to have any risk factors of COVID-19, and Draymond Green also missed the game with left knee soreness. In addition, the team learned earlier in the day that Kevon Looney will be out at least another three weeks as he continues to deal with left hip soreness.
The Sixers were also down a pair of All-Stars, as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons continue to miss games with injury. But even without the All-Star duo, the Sixers led for almost the entire game. Al Horford started strong with the game’s first seven points, and Tobias Harris came on strong in the second half to lead the team with 24 points.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Lee - 24
|Chriss - 10
|Chriss - 8
|Paschall - 23
|Toscano-Anderson - 6
|Paschall - 6
|Mulder - 18
|Lee - 6
|Wiggins - 4
|
PHI
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Harris - 24
|Horford - 10
|Horford - 7
|Horford - 22
|Scott - 10
|Harris - 4
|Robinson - 15
|Robinson - 6
|5 Tied - 3
But the Warriors had a balanced effort throughout the nine available bodies on the roster, as seven players scored in double figures. Led by Paschall’s 8-for-12 performance from the floor, Dubs reserves combined for 47 points on 17-for-28 shooting. Additionally, the team totaled just seven turnovers on their way to their third win in their last five games.The Warriors will look for that momentum to continue into their next game on Tuesday when the Clippers make this season’s final visit to Chase Center.
Tags
1/
More Notables ...
- Golden State improved to 8-25 at home this season, snapping a season-long 10-game home losing streak (third-longest in franchise history), prior to tonight, the Warriors last home win came on January 18, 2020 vs. Orlando (109-95).
- The Warriors have won seven out of their last eight home games against the Sixers.
- Golden State trailed by 10-or-more points and went on to win for the sixth time this season.
- The Warriors made a season-high 55.0 percent of their shots from the field (previous:53.5 on 12/6 vs. CHI)… They improved to 4-2 this season when shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field.
- Golden State dished out 30-plus assists for the 14th time this season, improving to 8-6 in those games.
- The Warriors committed a season-low-tying seven turnovers (previous: seven on 2/5 vs. BKN).
- Golden State recorded its 376th consecutive sellout.
- Damian Lee tallied a game-high-tying 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3P, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists… Tonight marked his 11th 20-point game of the season and first career-time scoring 20-plus points in consecutive games.
- Eric Paschall scored 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-7 FT), his 13th 20-point game of the season, fourth in the last five games… He also had three rebounds and six assists off the bench… Over the span of his last 10 games he is averaging 17.5 points on 59.5 percent shooting from the field… His seven made free throws are one shy of a career-high mark (eight, done four times).
- Marquese Chriss recorded his third double-double in the last four games, and his eighth of the season with 13 points and game-high-tying 10 rebounds (10th game of 10-plus rebounds this season)… Chriss dished out a career-high eight assists… Over the span of his last four games he is averaging 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds on 58.1 percent shooting from the field.
- Mychal Mulder scored a career-high 18 points and has recorded 10-or-more points in four of his six games with the Warriors… Both his trips to the line (six) and made free throws (five) were career-highs.
- Jordan Poole tallied 11 points off-the-bench and has scored in double figures in 11 of his last 12 games, averaging 14.1 points over that span.
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: