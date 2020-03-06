Game Preview: Warriors vs. Sixers - 3/7/20

The Warriors continue their homestand with a Saturday night showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers at 5:30 p.m.

presented by



Saturday, March 7

5:30 p.m.

FIND TICKETS

WATCH: ABC

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. SixersSaturday, March 75:30 p.m.WATCH: ABCRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

76ERS MAKE THEIR FIRST APPEARANCE AT CHASE CENTER

After a tightly contested loss on Thursday night, the Warriors continue their four-game homestand as they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. This is the second and final time these teams will meet this season, as well as the first time the 76ers travel to Chase Center. The last time these two squads squared off in Philadelphia, the Warriors hung with the 76ers through three quarters but fell late in a 115-104 loss in January. Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks combined for 32 points for the Dubs in that defeat, but on Saturday they’ll be suited up for the Sixers after the Warriors dealt them to Philadelphia at last month’s trade deadline.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Damion Lee combined for 67 points against the reigning NBA Champion Toronto Raptors but it was not enough for the Dubs to complete a comeback, resulting in a 121-113 loss. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHI 14-49 38-25 15th in West 5th in East PTS: 106.1 (27th) PTS: 109.3 (22nd) REB: 43.1 (21st) REB: 45.5 (11th) AST: 25.5 (10th) AST: 25.8 (9th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Marquese Chriss

PHI: Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott and Al Horford INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (knee soreness) is questionable. Kevon Looney (hip soreness), Ky Bowman (ankle sprain), Alen Smailagic (quad contusion) and Klay Thompson (ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

PHI: TBD. Team Notes

PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF

Playing his first game in four months, Stephen Curry thrilled the home crowd with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes. The Warriors guard, who broke his left hand back in October, didn’t have his best shooting game, but his presence certainly energized his teammates, not to mention his home crowd, and the Warriors came within a few made shots and defensive stops from taking down the reigning NBA champs. Led by Curry’s 3-for-12 performance from downtown, the Warriors attempted a season-high 52 3-pointers in the down-to-the-wire defeat, and it will be interesting to see if opposing defenses continue to lock in on Curry and leave other Warriors with open looks from the perimeter.

23 PTS | 7 REB | 7 AST@StephenCurry30 balled out last nightpic.twitter.com/5ZyC3kNRpw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 6, 2020

PASCHALL ASSISTING IN DUBS OFFENSE

Rookie Paschall set new highs for himself once again on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. He dished out eight assists for a new career-best to go along with 16 points and four rebounds in 32 minutes of the bench. This performance came just five days after tying a career-high in assists with six in the Warriors’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. That also makes four out of the last five games that a Warrior has either matched or set a new record in assists. The trend started with fellow rookie Jordan Poole on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers (eight assists), followed by Damion Lee on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns (eight).

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHI PTS: Curry (20.8) PTS: Embiid (23.3) REB: Green (6.2) REB: Embiid (11.8) AST: Curry (6.6) AST: Simmons (8.2)

PHILADELPHIA SCOUTING REPORT

The Sixers snapped a nine-game road losing streak in Sacramento on Thursday and will close out a four-game California road trip on Saturday with their first visit to Chase Center. All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have been out of action recently, but absent of their two best players the team still has plenty of firepower. Tobias Harris has averaged 26.3 points over his last four games and second-year guard Shake Milton has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games, including a 39-point outburst on Sunday in Los Angeles. A three-point marksman, Milton has shot 27-for-41 (66 percent) from 3-point range over his last seven games, and the Sixers have more weapons off the bench in a pair of former Warriors. Both Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks have been productive off the bench in Philadelphia, with Robinson III recently posting a career-high 25 points and Burks picking up his fourth double-digit scoring game with the club. Going into this season, the Sixers were a popular pick to win the East, and while they’ve been dominant at home, they’ve also been very beatable on the road, with their 10-23 road mark the eighth worst in the league this season.