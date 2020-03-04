Game Preview: Warriors vs. Raptors - 3/5/20

Stephen Curry is expected to return to game action as the Warriors open a four-game homestand against the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: TNT

WELCOME BACK, STEPH!

Four months and five days after he went down with a broken left hand, Warriors guard Stephen Curry is set to return to game action on Thursday when the Warriors open a four-game homestand against the Toronto Raptors. The team that Curry returns to will be vastly different than the last one he played with back on Oct. 30, as only three players who Curry played with in his game logged minutes in the team’s previous game in Denver – the rest were either injured on Tuesday or no longer playing for the Dubs.

Curry’s return comes just in time for the first Warriors-Raptors meeting since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Thursday’s game will be the only Toronto appearance at Chase Center this season, as the two teams will wrap up their season series north of the border on March 16.

LAST TIME OUT

Warriors rookies Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder combined for 52 points in Tuesday’s 116-10 win in Denver. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW TOR 14-48 43-18 15th in West 2nd in East PTS: 106.0 (27th) PTS: 113.0 (11th) REB: 43.0 (23rd) REB: 45.3 (13th) AST: 25.4 (11th) AST: 25.4 (12th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Damion Lee, Mychal Mulder, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Marquese Chriss

TOR: Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Norman Powell INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (left knee soreness) is questionable. Kevon Looney (left hip soreness), Ky Bowman (sprained right ankle), Alen Smailagic (right quadriceps contusion) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

TOR: Fred VanVleet (left shoulder soreness), Serge Ibaka (right knee soreness) and Marc Gasol (left hamstring tightness) are questionable. Oshae Brissett (G League), Paul Watson (G League) and Dewan Hernandez (sprained right ankle) are out. Team Notes

POOLE PULLING OUT THE TRICKS

After adjusting to the NBA game to start the season, Jordan Poole has stepped up his play in the second half of his rookie season. Since Feb. 12, he’s been averaging 15.9 points on 2.1 three pointers made, which ranks him seventh in both categories among NBA rookies. Poole’s performance has been consistent, scoring in double figures in each of the last 10 games he has played in, tallying the longest double-figure scoring streak of his career. Though known as a sharpshooter in his days at Michigan before being drafted, Dub Nation has watched Poole develop another skill of his of late: his passing. Poole has averaged 5.0 assists since Feb. 12, and the only other NBA rookie with more in that timeframe is NBA Rookie of the Year contender Ja Morant.

TEAM LEADERS GSW TOR PTS: Wiggins (20.1) PTS: Siakam (23.7) REB: Bender (6.3) REB: Ibaka (8.0) AST: Green (6.2) AST: Lowry (7.6)

TORONTO SCOUTING REPORT

Despite losing 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers in free agency this past summer, the Raptors have picked up right where they left off in June, and their first-ever trip to Chase Center will come in the middle of a five-game road trip. And although they won 15 straight games in the leadup to the All-Star Break, they recently lost three in a row before picking up a nine-point win in Phoenix on Tuesday. The Raptors are a 3-and-D team, ranking in the 10 across the league in 3-pointers attempted, made and percentage, and they have four players who average over two made threes per game in Kyle Lowry (2.8), Fred VanVleet (2.7), Siakam (2.2) and Norman Powell (2.0). Siakam has adequately stepped up to fill the void left by Leonard’s departure, averaging 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Siakam is also one of the league’s premiere defenders, a trait that stretches across the team as the Raptors have the second best defensive rating in the league (104.9 points allowed per 100 possessions).