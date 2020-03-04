Dubs Rookies Lead Squad to Win in Denver

Rookies Jordan Poole And Eric Paschall combined for 37 points off the bench in the Dubs' 116-100 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Though the Warriors had a tall task Tuesday night when facing off with the Denver Nuggets, who entered as the second seed in the Western Conference, the Dubs came away with a 116-110 win thanks to the effort and output from the Dubs’ rookie core. Three first year players — Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, and Mychal Mulder — combined for 52 points and were key in sealing the road victory for the squad.

The team worked their way to a 79-76 deficit with under one minute remaining in the third quarter. Poole came up clutch when he banked in a deep three-point shot from the top of the arc. After a bucket by Denver’s Monte Morris on the other end, Poole quickly followed that up with a step-back trey to beat the closing buzzer to send the Dubs into the fourth with a 82-81 lead, their first since the second quarter.

Poole then opened the fourth quarter with another three-pointer on the Dubs’ first possession. His energy was contagious as fellow 2019 draft pick Eric Paschall scored nine points in the fourth as well.

The combined effort ensured that the lead the Warriors picked up at the end of the third quarter was not be given back to the Nuggets, thereby vapturing their second consecutive road victory.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins / Paschall - 22 5 Tied - 5 Wiggins - 10 Chriss - 16 3 Tied - 3 Poole - 6 Poole / Mulder - 15 Randle - 1 Paschall - 5



DEN Points Rebounds Assists Millsap / Barton - 18 Jokic - 13 Jokic - 7 Jokic / Plumlee - 16 Millsap / Plumlee - 9 Harris - 4 Murray - 14 Murray - 6 Millsap / Murray - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Paschall finished tied with Andrew Wiggins for the team lead in points (22) to go with five rebounds and five assists. Wiggins added a season-high 10 assists as well, making Tuesday his first career 20-plus point, 10 assist game. Poole scored 15 points while dishing out six assists.

Also proving to be a critical factor in the game was Mulder who made his first career NBA start. The sharpshooter provided early fireworks as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc through the first two and a half quarters of the game, all of which all accounted for his 15 points.

After the road win, the Warriors will return home to open a four-game homestand. The homecoming tips off on Thursday with a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m., TNT).