Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings - 2/25/20

The Warriors’ four game homestand comes to a close with a Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thursday, February 27

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: TNT

DUBS WRAP UP HOMESTAND AGAINST LAKERS

The Warriors’ four game homestand comes to a close with a Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams this season, with the Lakers taking both previous matchups. The last time the two teams met, Andrew Wiggins made his Warriors debut and the Dubs recorded a season-high 15 steals. Additionally, Marquese Chriss posted a season-high 26 points, making a career-best 12 field goals and Ky Bowman dished out a career-high 11 assists and matched his career-high with five made free throws against LeBron James and the Los Angeles squad.

LAST TIME OUT

A tough perimeter shooting performance resulted in a 112-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night at Chase Center. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAL 12-46 44-12 15th in West 1st in West PTS: 106.0 (27th) PTS: 114.8 (7th) REB: 42.9 (24th) REB: 46.4 (7th) AST: 25.2 (12th) AST: 26.2 (6th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall and Marquese Chriss

LAL: Avery Bradley, Danny Green, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Javale McGee INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) is questionable.Team Notes

LAL: LeBron James (groin) is out. Team Notes

CHRISS’ CONFIDENCE

Marquese Chriss continues to make an impact, recording his fifth double-double of the season on Tuesday with a team-high 21 points and 10 rebounds, marking his second outing of 20-plus points this season and seventh game of 10-or-more rebounds. “He’s strung together a really good couple of months here for us and he’s playing with a lot of energy and confidence,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on the big man. Chriss has started at center in the last 11 games he’s played in and has scored in double figures in each of the last five, averaging 16.5 points per game over that span. Chriss has furthered his production, recording double figures in 12 of the last 14 games and shooting 64 percent from the field. Moreover, Chriss has tallied a career-high 90 assists this season, besting his previous personal best of 83 with the 2017-18 Suns.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL PTS: Wiggins (19.2) PTS: Davis (26.7) REB: Green (6.3) REB: Davis (9.5) AST: Green (6.2) AST: James (10.6)

L.A. LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Lakers enter Thursday’s matchup as one of the top teams in the NBA on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court, exemplified by their ability to average almost 114.8 points per game while limiting their opponents to 107.4, both of which rank among the top third of the league. While most of the production comes through their frontcourt All-Stars in LeBron James (25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 1.2 steals) and Anthony Davis (26.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 2.5 blocks), the remaining members of the Lakers pose their own threats as backup scorers. Eight Lakers average between five and 10 points per game, with six of those also averaging about one three-pointer made per game. The Lakers added depth to the frontcourt on Feb. 23 with the addition of the six-foot-ten-inch Markieff Morris after his contract was bought out by the Detroit Pistons. With a career average of 11.6 points and 34.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc to go with 5.4 rebounds, Morris adds to the Lakers’ variety of talent off of the bench.