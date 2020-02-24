Dubs Compete, But Falter in Fourth Against Pelicans

The Warriors fought through three quarters, but drop Sunday's game to the New Orleans Pelicans late, resulting in a 115-101 loss.

The Warriors were in a 77-77 tie with the New Orleans Pelicans after three quarters of Sunday’s game at Chase Center, but the Pelicans came out firing in the fourth quarter, putting up 38 points in the final frame to deal the Dubs a 115-101 loss.

Through the first six minutes of the final frame, the Dubs allowed New Orleans to hit their first 10 consecutive shots including a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. That put the Warriors in a 102-91 hole they would be unable to surmount.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Lee - 22 Wiggins - 10 Bowman - 7 Poole - 19 Toscano-Anderson - 8 Poole - 5 Toscano-Anderson - 16 Bowman / Looney - 6 Wiggins / Lee - 4



NOP Points Rebounds Assists Williamson - 28 Favors - 11 Holiday - 15 Holiday - 23 Hart - 10 Ball - 9 Melli - 20 Williamson / Holiday - 7 Ingram - 5 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors entered the contest short-handed due to injuries to Draymond Green (hip) and Marquese Chriss (calf), leaving them with nine players available for the game. Despite missing their two starters in the frontcourt, five Warriors finished with double-digits in scoring.

Damion Lee came out hot for the Dubs and scored 15 points in the first quarter en route to a 22-point night (4-for-8 on three-point attempts); he added four rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in the well-rounded effort. Starting alongside Lee was rookie Jordan Poole who added 19 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Rounding out the Warriors’ top scorers were Juan Toscano-Anderson (career-high 16 points), Ky Bowman (15), and Eric Paschall (13).

The Warriors’ homestand continues with another matchup on Tuesday when the Dubs host their Northern California rivals: the Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA). Come to Chase Center to celebrate African American Heritage Night on Warriors Ground with cultural performances and a commemorative giveaway included with the purchase of a special event voucher.

