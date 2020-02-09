Game Preview: Warriors vs. Heat - 2/10/20

The Warriors play their final home game before the All-Star break on Monday night against Miami.

Monday, February 10

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA

MIAMI HEAT MAKING FIRST VISIT TO CHASE CENTER

Coming off of a loss in which the Warriors fell just short of a comeback against the top team in the Western Conference, the Dubs now host the Miami Heat, another playoff contender from the East. This will be the second and final time these squads meet on the 2019-20 season after the Dubs dropped their first meeting on Nov. 29. The rookie duo of Eric Paschall and Jordan Poole combined for 37 points in that game.

Get to Monday’s game early! The first 10,000 fans in attendance at Monday’s game will receive a Stephen Curry Action Figure, courtesy Rakuten.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors trimmed a 21-point deficit down to five but wound up falling just short in a 125-120 loss to the Lakers. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIA 12-41 34-17 15th in West 4th in East PTS: 106.4 (25th) PTS: 111.9 (15th) REB: 43.2 (23rd) REB: 45.1 (18th) AST: 25.2 (11th) AST: 25.1 (12th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Ky Bowman, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Marquese Chriss

MIA: Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

MIA: TBD. Team Notes

WELCOME TO THE WARRIORS, WIGGINS

New Dub Andrew Wiggins made his Warriors debut on Saturday after being acquired in a trade on Thursday. The former No. 1 overall pick made his presence felt in his first game as a Warrior, drawing the start and scoring 24 points to go with two rebounds, three assists, and a game-high five steals. Wiggins’ scoring output marked the most points in a Warriors debut since Kevin Durant scored 27 points on Oct. 25, 2016 against the San Antonio Spurs.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIA PTS: Wiggins (24.0) PTS: Butler (20.5) REB: Green (6.3) REB: Adebayo (10.4) AST: Green (6.1) AST: Butler (6.3)

MIAMI SCOUTING REPORT

Monday night’s game will mark the fourth stop of a season-long six-game road trip for the Heat, who also play on Sunday night in Portland. Miami has been one of the league’s more surprising teams this season, and they got a boost at the trade deadline with the addition of 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. The former Warrior joins a team with a plethora of depth. Six Miami players average double figures in scoring, and seven players have led the team in scoring over the last 10 games. Two-way wing Jimmy Butler is one of two Miami All-Stars this year, and he’ll be joined in Chicago next weekend by teammate Bam Adebayo, one of the league’s most versatile big men (16.1 ppg, 10.4 rpg and 4.8 apg). Veteran guard Goran Dragic has provided valuable scoring off the bench, and young guards Kendrick Nunn, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are also capable of filling it up offensively. Robinson has been a three-point marksman this season, ranking fifth in the league in both total 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage. As a team, Miami ranks second in three-point percentage, and defending the three-ball has been an issue for the Dubs this season.