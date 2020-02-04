Game Preview: Warriors at Nets - 2/5/20

The Warriors complete their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5

4:30 p.m.



WATCH: NBCSBA

ROAD TRIP ENDS IN BROOKLYN

After the first set of back-to-back wins on the road this season, the Warriors wrap up their season-long tying five-game road trip in Brooklyn on Wednesday. These two squads last met well over a year ago on Nov. 10, 2018, when the Dubs picked up their 10th straight win over the Nets. D’Angelo Russell was with Brooklyn then, but Wednesday will be the first time Russell plays against the squad since spending two seasons in Brooklyn, most recently his All-Star season with the Nets in 2018-19.

LAST TIME OUT

A collective team effort that saw three Warriors reach new career highs led the Dubs to a 125-117 victory over the Wizards on Monday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW BKN 12-39 22-27 15th in West 7th in East PTS: 106.5 (25th) PTS: 110.3 (18th) REB: 43.6 (22nd) REB: 47.8 (3rd) AST: 25.2 (11th) AST: 23.9 (17th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Jacob Evans, Damion Lee, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green and Marquese Chriss

BKN: Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris Levert, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

BKN: Kyrie Irving (right knee sprain) and Kevin Durant (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

CHRISS CRUSHING IN STARTING ROLE

Marquese Chriss has filled the role of starting center for the Dubs over their last five games in the wake of Willie Cauley-Stein being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Chriss has been contributing across every statistical category on offense and defense for the Warriors in that span. The fourth-year player has averaged 12.0 points on 67.6 percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 offensive rebounds, and 1.6 assists over the previous five contests. He has added 1.0 steals on the other end of the court, while his nine blocks and 1.8 blocks per game since Jan. 24 leads the Warriors. Despite starting his tenure with the Dubs as training camp invitee, Chriss has become one of the most effective and consistent contributors on the squad in recent weeks.

TEAM LEADERS GSW BKN PTS: Burks (16.1) PTS: Irving (27.4) REB: Green (6.4) REB: Allen (9.7) AST: Green (6.2) AST: Dinwiddie (6.4)

BROOKLYN SCOUTING REPORT

Brooklyn entered the 2019-20 season with an overhauled roster after they acquired All-Stars and former NBA Champions Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant continues to rehab from his torn Achilles and is expected to miss the entire season, and the Nets will also be without Irving for at least a week after he suffered a sprained knee over the weekend. Without Irving’s 27.4 points per game, Brooklyn has one remaining player who averages over 15 points in Spencer Dinwiddie who has averaged a career high 21.3 points per game on 2.0 three-pointers made, both of which are career highs. The Nets also bring with them three other players in their rotation who average over two shots made from beyond the arc per game in Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, and Garret Temple. Additionally, Caris LeVert is coming off a 29-point performance on Monday in a victory over the Phoenix Suns. The win brought Brooklyn up to 4-2 in their last six games while clinging to one of the two final spots in the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture.