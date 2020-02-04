Dubs’ Splash Party Leads to Back-to-Back Victories

Career nights from Alec Burks, Damion Lee and Glenn Robinson III led the Dubs to a 125-117 win over the Washington Wizards for back-to-back victories.

The Warriors claimed their second win in as many games as three Dubs set new career marks in the team’s 125-117 win over the Washington Wizards in the nation’s capital Monday night. Alec Burks and Damion Lee both finished with five made three-point attempts for new career-highs in that statistical category, while Glenn Robinson III handed out a career-best seven assists.

The splash party got started when Burks came off the bench and made his first three attempts from beyond the arc for 13 points in the first quarter.

Damion Lee also had a strong showing early as he added 12 points, all of which came from his 4-of-6 shots made from beyond the arc, through the first half. One of those treys was part of a Warriors 8-0 run to give the squad a 72-63 lead headed into halftime.

The Warriors then took that quarter-ending run and expanded it up to 15-0 to give the team a 47-36 lead over the Wizards with 9:44 left in the third frame.

Though the Warriors held that lead all the way down to the final buzzer for the victory, the Wizards worked their way back into the game late thanks to 15 fourth quarter points from Bradley Beal. Washing also got help from Ish Smith who brought Washington to within two possessions of the Dubs with a pullup jumpshot to narrow the Dubs’ lead to 115-110 with under four minutes left.

But the Warriors did not let the Wizards come any closer than that as they secured their first set of back-to-back victories on the road for the 2019-20 season.

Burks finished with 30 points on 5-of-10 shooting beyond the arc, while Lee posted 19 points on 5-of-9 from distance. Robinson III added 22 points and six rebounds to go with his career-high seven assists.

Eric Paschall also finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth career double-double.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Burks - 30 Paschall / Green - 10 Green / Robinson III - 7 Robinson III - 22 Robinson III - 6 Lee - 6 Lee - 19 Chriss - 5 Looney / Evans - 3



WAS Points Rebounds Assists Beal - 43 Hachimura - 8 Beal / Smith - 6 Bertans - 19 Bryant - 7 Bertans - 5 Hachimura / Bryant - 11 Mahinmi - 5 Thomas - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Next up for the Warriors: the squad takes their winning streak to their fifth-and-final stop on the road trip when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday (NBCSBA, 4:30 p.m.).