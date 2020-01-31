Burks With 18 Off Bench, Dubs Fall to Celtics

The Dubs came out hot against the Celtics, a 24-7 run through the first and second quarters by Boston created a hole they could not climb out of in Thursday’s 119-104 road loss.

presented by

The Dubs came out of the gates hot starting 4-5 from the field, including back-to-back buckets from Damion Lee and Glenn Robinson III to start Thursday’s contest against the Boston Celtics.

But the Warriors’ shooting then cooled down as the Celtics would end the first quarter on a 16-7 run, then expand that up to 24-7 through the first two-plus minutes of the second quarter to put the Warriors down 35-22. That would grow to a 17-point deficit by the 7:09 mark which was too much for the Dubs as they eventually dropped Thursday’s contest in Boston 119-104.

Despite allowing the long run by Boston, the Warriors showed a competitive fire through the quarter.

Shortly after that seven minute mark in the second quarter, the Dubs went on their own 8-0 run to find themselves down 46-39. Another 8-0 run from the Warriors over the final minute of the frame, all courtesy of D’Angelo Russell, would keep them in the game with Boston leading 60-50 at the half.

The effort was too little, too late though as the Dubs did not come within more than nine points of the Celtics for the remainder of the game despite forcing Boston into a season-high 22 turnovers through the match.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 22 Lee - 7 Green - 7 Burks - 18 Burks / Green - 4 Russell - 5 Robinson III / Lee - 11 4 Tied - 3 Spellman / Robinson III - 3



BOS Points Rebounds Assists Hayward - 25 Hayward / Theis - 8 Smart - 6 Smart - 21 Brown - 7 Walker - 5 Tatum - 20 Tatum - 6 3 Tied - 3



More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Tonight’s loss is the second over the first two games on the Dubs’ five-game road trip and their fifteenth in the last sixteen games.

D’Angelo Russell finished the game leading the Dubs with 22 points to go with a game-high three steals. The effort snapped his career-best streak of consecutive contests with 25-or-more points, ending it at five games.

Alec Burks posted 18 points on 3-of-6 three-pointers off the bench for the Dubs, while Jacob Evans added eight points on a perfect 2-of-2 from deep in 13 minutes.

The East Coast swing continues on Saturday as the Dubs head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBCSBA, 5 p.m.).