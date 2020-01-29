Game Preview: Warriors at Celtics - 1/30/20

The Warriors continue the road trip in Boston as they face the Celtics on Thursday.

Thursday, January 30

5:00 p.m.



WATCH: NBCSBA, TNT

SHIPPING OUT TO BOSTON

After a 115-104 loss on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Warriors’ five-game East Coast road trip continues with a stop in Boston on Thursday night to face the Celtics (5 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT). The matchup will be the final meeting between the two teams this season, with the first meeting in November going down to the wire after the Dubs lost D’Angelo Russell to a sprained thumb in the third quarter.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs were unable to hold off the Sixers in the final quarter of the contest, resulting in a 115-104 road loss in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW BOS 10-38 31-15 15th in West 4th in East PTS: 105.7 (26th) PTS: 112.2 (13th) REB: 43.9 (21st) REB: 45.5 (15th) AST: 24.8 (12th) AST: 23.5 (18th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: D’Angelo Russell, Damion Lee, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green and Marquese Chriss

BOS: Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab), Kevon Looney (left abdominal soreness) are out. Team Notes

BOS: Jayson Tatum (right groin strain) is doubtful. Javonte Green (left knee soreness) is questionable. Enes Kanter (right hip contusion) and Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) are out.Team Notes

RUSSELL’S RUN

D’Angelo Russell has consistently been the leading scorer for the Dubs, with the guard recording at least 25 points in each of the last five games. This is the longest such streak of the fifth-year guard’s NBA career, during which he has averaged 28.8 points and 7.2 assists. Furthermore, Russell recently tied another career-high with nine treys, and is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers per game, which ranks third in the league, behind only Houston’s James Harden (4.7) and Portland’s Damian Lillard (3.8).

TEAM LEADERS GSW BOS PTS: Russell (24.0) PTS: Walker (22.3) REB: Green (6.3) REB: Kanter (8.2) AST: Russell (6.0) AST: Walker (5.0)

BOSTON SCOUTING REPORT

After a road win over the Miami Heat Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics have moved into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, one game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and half a game behind Miami. Boston has won four of their last five games, even as two of their key players have missed their previous three games. Enes Kanter leads the team with 8.2 rebounds and 3.0 offensive rebounds while Jayson Tatum is second on team with 21.5 points, but both have been out with hip and groin injuries, respectively. The Celtics have three players averaging over 20 points a game in Kemba Walker (22.3 ppg), Tatum (21.5 ppg) and Jaylen Brown (20.1 ppg), and Gordon Hayward (17.0 ppg) has posted three straight games with at least 22 points, including 29 in the win at Miami on Tuesday night. In addition, the Celtics are on of the league’s top defensive teams, ranking fourth in defensive rating (105.5 points allowed per 100 possessions).