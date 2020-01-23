Warriors Unable to Cool Down Red-Hot Jazz

The Warriors fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and never recovered in Wednesday’s loss to the visiting Jazz at Chase Center.

The Warriors fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and never recovered in Wednesday’s 129-96 loss to the visiting Jazz at Chase Center.

Damion Lee provided an early spark for the Dubs with two quick baskets and an assist on alley-oop pass to Marquese Chriss, but the Jazz responded with a 10-0 run over a four-and-a-half minute stretch.

The Warriors tried to get back into the game in the second quarter when D’Angelo Russell scored 13 of his game-high 26 points, but timely Utah 3-pointers and dominant play from center Rudy Gobert shut down any threat of an extended run from the Dubs.

Led by 23 points from Donovan Mitchell and 22 points and 15 rebounds from Gobert, the Jazz continued to build on their advantage in the second half and cruised to their 18th win in their last 20 games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 26 Chriss - 8 Lee - 4 Spellman - 12 Burks - 6 Paschall / Russell - 3 Chriss / Paschall - 11 3 Tied - 4 3 Tied - 2



UTA Points Rebounds Assists Mitchell - 23 Gobert - 15 Ingles - 8 Gobert - 22 O'Neale - 9 O'Neale - 6 Bogdanovic - 18 Bradley - 7 4 Tied - 3



On the plus side for the Warriors, the Warriors took a few strides toward a healthier roster. Jacob Evans played in his first game since sustaining a broken nose and concussion in Jan. 14’s game vs. Dallas, and Glenn Robinson (sprained right ankle) and Draymond Green (flu-like symptoms) also returned to the floor after missing the last two games.

After suffering their fourth loss of the season to the Jazz, the Warriors will get their first chance at another team that’s been playing well as of late when the Indiana Pacers visit Chase Center on Authentic Fan Friday.

