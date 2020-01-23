Warriors Unable to Cool Down Red-Hot Jazz
D'Angelo Russell Scores a Game-High 26 Points
The Warriors fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and never recovered in Wednesday’s loss to the visiting Jazz at Chase Center.
presented by
The Warriors fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and never recovered in Wednesday’s 129-96 loss to the visiting Jazz at Chase Center.
Damion Lee provided an early spark for the Dubs with two quick baskets and an assist on alley-oop pass to Marquese Chriss, but the Jazz responded with a 10-0 run over a four-and-a-half minute stretch.
The Warriors tried to get back into the game in the second quarter when D’Angelo Russell scored 13 of his game-high 26 points, but timely Utah 3-pointers and dominant play from center Rudy Gobert shut down any threat of an extended run from the Dubs.
Led by 23 points from Donovan Mitchell and 22 points and 15 rebounds from Gobert, the Jazz continued to build on their advantage in the second half and cruised to their 18th win in their last 20 games.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Russell - 26
|Chriss - 8
|Lee - 4
|Spellman - 12
|Burks - 6
|Paschall / Russell - 3
|Chriss / Paschall - 11
|3 Tied - 4
|3 Tied - 2
|
UTA
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Mitchell - 23
|Gobert - 15
|Ingles - 8
|Gobert - 22
|O'Neale - 9
|O'Neale - 6
|Bogdanovic - 18
|Bradley - 7
|4 Tied - 3
On the plus side for the Warriors, the Warriors took a few strides toward a healthier roster. Jacob Evans played in his first game since sustaining a broken nose and concussion in Jan. 14’s game vs. Dallas, and Glenn Robinson (sprained right ankle) and Draymond Green (flu-like symptoms) also returned to the floor after missing the last two games.
After suffering their fourth loss of the season to the Jazz, the Warriors will get their first chance at another team that’s been playing well as of late when the Indiana Pacers visit Chase Center on Authentic Fan Friday.
Tags
1/
More Notables ...
- Golden State lost the season series vs. Utah 0-4, marking the Jazz’ first sweep of the Warriors since the 2009-10 season (0-3).
- The Warriors fell to 7-16 (.304) at home this season.
- Golden State fell to 0-13 this season when scoring 99-or-fewer points.
- The Warriors committed a season-low-tying eight turnovers (done three times).
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ 366th consecutive sellout, the fourth-longest active streak in the NBA.
- D’Angelo Russell led all players in scoring with 26 points, his 18th 20-point effort of the season (third straight) and his 10th in the last 12 games he has played in.
- Jacob Evans lll returned after missing the last three games due to injury (concussion).
- Marquese Chriss was ejected with 21.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
- Donovan Mitchell (team-high 23 points) eclipsed the 4,500-point mark in his 199th NBA game, joining Dwyane Wade, Vince Carter, Allen Iverson, Mitch Richmond and Michael Jordan as the last six guards to total 4,500+ points within their first 200 games.
- Rudy Gobert recorded his 33rd double-double of the season, scoring 22 points while grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds… In the four games against the Warriors this season he has averaged 17.5 points (.714 FG%), 15.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.
- Ky Bowman (Two-Way), Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Kevon Looney (left abdominal soreness), Alen Smailagic (G League Assignment) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehabilitation) did not play.
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: