Dubs Fall to Nuggets in OT
Seven Warriors Player Score in Double Figures in Loss
The Warriors could not hold back the Denver Nuggets in Thursday's 134-131 OT loss at Chase Center, extending their losing streak to 10 games.
presented by
The Warriors had a chance to force double overtime on their final possession with 8.9 seconds left in the game. Draymond Green brought the ball up court dished it to Damion Lee for the final shot, but his three-pointer was a touch too strong, allowing the Denver Nuggets to escape Chase Center with a 134-131 overtime victory over the Dubs.
It was a rough ending to a game in which the Dubs led by as many as 19 points. The Warriors went ahead two minutes into the game and maintained an advantage up to the final 1:16 of regulation, thanks in large part to making a season-high 20 3-pointers.
But the Nuggets came surging back on a 11-4 run capped by a Nikola Jokic bucket off an in-bounds play with 10.8 seconds left to force overtime.
Then in the final three minutes, the Warriors were beaten in the paint by veteran center Mason Plumlee who made two dunks plus a free thrown to put the Nuggets’ ahead 125-121. That lead was extended by Will Barton who hit a trey to create a seven point deficit the Dubs were unable to overcome.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Burks - 25
|Green - 8
|Russell - 9
|Lee - 21
|Robinson III / Cauley-Stein - 6
|Green - 8
|Russell - 19
|Burks / Lee / Paschall - 5
|Lee - 6
|
DEN
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Barton - 31
|Plumlee - 14
|Jokic - 8
|Beasley - 27
|Jokic - 12
|Barton - 7
|Jokic - 23
|Porter Jr. - 10
|Porter Jr. - 5
Alex Burks came off the bench and led all Dubs with 25 points on four three-pointers, and Damion Lee posted 21 points on three treys in his first game since signing a new contract with the Warriors on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell had 19 points and a team-high six shots made from beyond the arc.
Rookie Jordan Poole also extended his steaks of double-digit scoring games and games with multiple 3-pointers made in the effort, both of which now sit at three games.
After losing their last 10 games, the Warriors will wrap up their homestand on Saturday with a 5:30 p.m. matchup against the Orlando Magic (NBCSBA).
Tags
1/
More Notables ...
- Golden State lost its 10th consecutive game (a season-long streak), falling to 6-15 at home this season... The Warriors last 10- game losing streak was in the 2001-02 season (March 9-24).
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ third game of the season decided in overtime (0-3 in those games)... Golden State has lost nine- straight overtime games (0-5 last season), their longest overtime-losing streak dating back to a 10-game overtime losing streak (10/13/79 to 3/15/81)... The teams combined 39 overtime points are the most in any overtime period in the NBA this season and the most since the Bucks and Trail Blazers combined for 39 on 3/8/14.
- The Warriors are now 16-2 all-time in games they make 20-or-more threes (6-0 in such games last season), with the only other loss coming on 4/1/16 vs. BOS (109-106 defeat – 20 threes).
- The Warriors allowed their largest opponent-comeback of the season with the Nuggets overcoming a 19-point deficit (previous opponent-high comeback was 13 points on 12/13 at UTA).
- Golden State allowed its 10th 40-point quarter by an opponent this season and the Warriors fell to 1-9 in games which they allow their opponent to score 40-or-more points in a single period this season (sole win came on 10/28 at NOP).
- The Warriors dished out 36 assists, one shy of their season-high mark (37 on 10/28 at NOP).
- Draymond Green recorded his 600th career block, only Adonal Foyle (1,140), Joe Barry Carroll (837) and Erick Dampier (728) have more in franchise history.
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: