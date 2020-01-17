Dubs Fall to Nuggets in OT

The Warriors could not hold back the Denver Nuggets in Thursday's 134-131 OT loss at Chase Center, extending their losing streak to 10 games.

The Warriors had a chance to force double overtime on their final possession with 8.9 seconds left in the game. Draymond Green brought the ball up court dished it to Damion Lee for the final shot, but his three-pointer was a touch too strong, allowing the Denver Nuggets to escape Chase Center with a 134-131 overtime victory over the Dubs.

It was a rough ending to a game in which the Dubs led by as many as 19 points. The Warriors went ahead two minutes into the game and maintained an advantage up to the final 1:16 of regulation, thanks in large part to making a season-high 20 3-pointers.

But the Nuggets came surging back on a 11-4 run capped by a Nikola Jokic bucket off an in-bounds play with 10.8 seconds left to force overtime.

Then in the final three minutes, the Warriors were beaten in the paint by veteran center Mason Plumlee who made two dunks plus a free thrown to put the Nuggets’ ahead 125-121. That lead was extended by Will Barton who hit a trey to create a seven point deficit the Dubs were unable to overcome.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Burks - 25 Green - 8 Russell - 9 Lee - 21 Robinson III / Cauley-Stein - 6 Green - 8 Russell - 19 Burks / Lee / Paschall - 5 Lee - 6



DEN Points Rebounds Assists Barton - 31 Plumlee - 14 Jokic - 8 Beasley - 27 Jokic - 12 Barton - 7 Jokic - 23 Porter Jr. - 10 Porter Jr. - 5



Alex Burks came off the bench and led all Dubs with 25 points on four three-pointers, and Damion Lee posted 21 points on three treys in his first game since signing a new contract with the Warriors on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell had 19 points and a team-high six shots made from beyond the arc.

Rookie Jordan Poole also extended his steaks of double-digit scoring games and games with multiple 3-pointers made in the effort, both of which now sit at three games.

After losing their last 10 games, the Warriors will wrap up their homestand on Saturday with a 5:30 p.m. matchup against the Orlando Magic (NBCSBA).

