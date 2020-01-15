Dubs Downed by Dallas
Warriors Losing Streak Reaches 9 Games; Warriors Rookies Combine for 38 Points
The Warriors couldn't keep pace with the Mavericks in Tuesday's loss at Chase Center
presented by
The Warriors opened a three-game homestand with a 124-97 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday night at Chase Center.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Poole - 17
|Robinson III - 7
|Russell - 8
|Paschall - 16
|Burks - 6
|Burks - 5
|Robinson III / Russell - 13
|Cauley-Stein - 6
|Poole - 5
|
DAL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Powell - 21
|Marjanovic - 11
|Brunson - 5
|Doncic - 20
|Doncic - 8
|Hardaway Jr. - 4
|Marjanovic - 13
|Kleber - 7
|2 Tied - 3
Draymond Green made a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the game to give the Dubs a 3-2 advantage, but that would be the last lead the Warriors had. Dallas took control of the game by making six of their first 12 3-pointers, and they would only build on their lead from there.
The Warriors would fall behind by 28 points before putting together a brief stretch of inspired play that brought Dub Nation back in the game. Rookie Alen Smailagic was at the heart of a 13-0 Warriors run, scoring a pair of baskets in the post and assisting a pair of Dubs 3-pointers. Additionally, he defended Luka Doncic well on a few positions, even drawing a charge on the Dallas superstar.
Smailagic wasn’t the only Dubs rookie to have an impact. Jordan Poole came off the bench and led the Warriors with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and fellow 2019 NBA Draft selection Eric Paschall added 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting.
D’Angelo Russell kept the Warriors in the game early, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the first quarter, but the Dubs ultimately didn’t have enough to keep their losing streak from growing to nine games. The loss finished off Dallas’ three-game season sweep of the Warriors, who will still be in search of their first win of 2020 when their homestand continues on Thursday against the Nuggets.
Tags
1/
More Notables ...
- Golden State lost its ninth consecutive game (a season-long streak), falling to 6-14 at home this season. The last time the Warriors lost nine-straight games was during the 2009-10 season (1/23 to 2/8/10).
- Golden State fell to 0-13 when scoring 99-or-fewer points (97 tonight).
- Tonight marked the third and final game of the Warriors and Mavericks season series, with Dallas winning all three games… Prior to this season, the last time Dallas swept the season series vs. Golden State was during the 2002-03 campaign (4-0).
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ 363rd consecutive sellout, the fourth-longest active streak in the NBA.
- Omari Spellman extended his career-long streak of double-figure scoring games to seven games (10 points tonight)… He made his third-straight appearance in the starting lineup (14th-career start).
- Jordan Poole scored a game-high 17 points as a reserve, his highest scoring output dating back to posting a career-high-tying 20 points on 11/19 at MIA… Tonight marked his second-career game to lead the team in scoring.
- D’Angelo Russell dished out a season-high tying eight assists (sixth such game this season)… He snapped his three-game streak of 30-plus point games, scoring 13 points tonight.
- Eric Paschall scored 16 points off the bench, his highest scoring output since scoring 16 points on December 4 at Charlotte.
- Alen Smailagic dished out a career-high three assists (previous: one, done five times).
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: