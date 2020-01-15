Dubs Downed by Dallas

The Warriors couldn't keep pace with the Mavericks in Tuesday's loss at Chase Center

The Warriors opened a three-game homestand with a 124-97 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 17 Robinson III - 7 Russell - 8 Paschall - 16 Burks - 6 Burks - 5 Robinson III / Russell - 13 Cauley-Stein - 6 Poole - 5



DAL Points Rebounds Assists Powell - 21 Marjanovic - 11 Brunson - 5 Doncic - 20 Doncic - 8 Hardaway Jr. - 4 Marjanovic - 13 Kleber - 7 2 Tied - 3



Draymond Green made a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the game to give the Dubs a 3-2 advantage, but that would be the last lead the Warriors had. Dallas took control of the game by making six of their first 12 3-pointers, and they would only build on their lead from there.

The Warriors would fall behind by 28 points before putting together a brief stretch of inspired play that brought Dub Nation back in the game. Rookie Alen Smailagic was at the heart of a 13-0 Warriors run, scoring a pair of baskets in the post and assisting a pair of Dubs 3-pointers. Additionally, he defended Luka Doncic well on a few positions, even drawing a charge on the Dallas superstar.

Smailagic wasn’t the only Dubs rookie to have an impact. Jordan Poole came off the bench and led the Warriors with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and fellow 2019 NBA Draft selection Eric Paschall added 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

D’Angelo Russell kept the Warriors in the game early, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the first quarter, but the Dubs ultimately didn’t have enough to keep their losing streak from growing to nine games. The loss finished off Dallas’ three-game season sweep of the Warriors, who will still be in search of their first win of 2020 when their homestand continues on Thursday against the Nuggets.

