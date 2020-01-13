Game Preview: Warriors vs. Mavericks - 1/14/20

The Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, tipping off a three-game homestand at Chase Center.

WARRIORS RETURN HOME FOR D-LO BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT

The Dubs tip off a three-game homestand on Tuesday night with this season’s third and final matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic and company have taken the first two games in the season series, and the Warriors will attempt to get one back while putting an end to a season-long eight-game losing streak. Fans attending the game are in for a treat, as the first 10,000 in attendance will receive a special edition D’Angelo Russell ‘Iceman’ Bobblehead.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors hung with the Grizzlies early on, but Memphis opened thing up in the third quarter and handed the Dubs a 122-102 loss on Sunday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DAL 9-32 24-15 15th in West 6th in West PTS: 104.8 (27th) PTS: 116.1 (3rd) REB: 44.0 (21st) REB: 47.6 (4th) AST: 24.3 (15th) AST: 24.4 (13th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: D’Angelo Russell, Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green and Omari Spellman

DAL: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) and Kevon Looney (left abdominal soreness) are out. Team Notes

DAL: Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is questionable. Ryan Broekhoff (leg fracture) is out.Team Notes



Tuesday, January 14

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

SURGE OF SPELLMAN

Omari Spellman’s confidence and game is continuing to grow, with the forward becoming a powerful force for the Dubs this season. Spellman’s explosiveness on both sides of the ball has earned him a spot as a starter over the last two games. Spellman has scored in double-digits in six straight games, averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Moreover, the big man doesn’t shy away from sinking threes, shooting 57.1 percent from deep during that six-game stretch, the last two of which he has started.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Russell (23.2) PTS: Doncic (29.1) REB: Cauley-Stein (6.4) REB: Doncic (9.7) AST: Curry (6.5) AST: Doncic (9.0)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Mavericks enter Tuesday’s matchup having gone 3-5 in their last eight games, including losing two straight before claiming a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Sophomore star Luka Doncic is still averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists on the season, and he has played especially well against the Dubs this season, posting two triple-doubles in two wins, both of which saw the Mavericks score more than 140 points. Besides leading the team across the aforementioned statistical categories, he leads the team with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game, joining five other Dallas players in their rotation who make at least one trey per game. The deep shot is a key for the Mavericks as they are second in the NBA in both 3-pointers made (14.9) and attempted (40.9). The Warriors have struggled to stop the Mavs in two previous tries this season, and limiting Dallas’ looks on the perimeter might be the first thing they do in an effort to combat that trend.