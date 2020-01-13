D-Lo Returns With 34 Points, But Dubs Fall to Grizzlies

After a strong start in the first half, the Warriors put up just 17 points in the third quarter of Sunday’s road game against the Memphis Grizzlies en route to a 122-102 loss, the team’s season-high eighth consecutive loss.

The Warriors were within striking range of the Grizzlies when they entered halftime down 60-59. But come the second half, the Memphis team that had been one of the hottest in the NBA prior to the game returned and went on a 27-9 run that spanned 7-plus minutes of the third quarter. That created a deficit the Warriors were unable to overcome for the remainder of the game.

In the thick of the game-defining run was Memphis’ veteran center Joans Valanciunas who the Dubs were unable to keep out of the paint: he finished with nine offensive rebounds as part of a 31 point, 19 rebound double-double.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 34 Green - 8 Paschall - 5 Burks / Poole - 13 Russell / Robinson III - 7 Green / Russell - 4 Spellman - 12 Burks - 6 Spellman / Evans - 3



MEM Points Rebounds Assists Valanciunas - 31 Valanciunas - 19 Morant - 10 Jackson Jr. - 21 Clarke - 11 Melton - 5 Morant / Jones / Allen - 11 Morant - 7 Jones - 4



D’Angelo Russell made his return to the lineup and played 34 minutes after missing the previous six games with a right shoulder contusion. Despite getting just one point through the first quarter, Russell finished the game with 34 points and five-of-nine made three-pointers.

14 of his last 22@Omarispellman || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/MYyg5j5PO2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 13, 2020

Omari Spellman started the game hot with 12 points while being perfect on his three shots from beyond the arc in the first half, but he would be held scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Rookies Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall combined for 23 points off the bench for the Dubs on effective shooting nights. Poole’s 13 points came with four made three-pointers of his nine attempts (44 percent). Paschall filled the stat box with 10 points (5-of-12 on field goals), five rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

After two games on the road, the Warriors are set to return home to Chase Center for a Tuesday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV). The first 10,000 fans in attendance on Tuesday will receive a D’Angelo Russell bobblehead.

