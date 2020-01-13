D-Lo Returns With 34 Points, But Dubs Fall to Grizzlies
Spellman Adds 12 in Sixth Consecutive Double-Digit Scoring Game
After a strong start in the first half, the Warriors put up just 17 points in the third quarter of Sunday’s road game against the Memphis Grizzlies en route to a 122-102 loss, the team’s season-high eighth consecutive loss.
The Warriors were within striking range of the Grizzlies when they entered halftime down 60-59. But come the second half, the Memphis team that had been one of the hottest in the NBA prior to the game returned and went on a 27-9 run that spanned 7-plus minutes of the third quarter. That created a deficit the Warriors were unable to overcome for the remainder of the game.
In the thick of the game-defining run was Memphis’ veteran center Joans Valanciunas who the Dubs were unable to keep out of the paint: he finished with nine offensive rebounds as part of a 31 point, 19 rebound double-double.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Russell - 34
|Green - 8
|Paschall - 5
|Burks / Poole - 13
|Russell / Robinson III - 7
|Green / Russell - 4
|Spellman - 12
|Burks - 6
|Spellman / Evans - 3
|
MEM
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Valanciunas - 31
|Valanciunas - 19
|Morant - 10
|Jackson Jr. - 21
|Clarke - 11
|Melton - 5
|Morant / Jones / Allen - 11
|Morant - 7
|Jones - 4
D’Angelo Russell made his return to the lineup and played 34 minutes after missing the previous six games with a right shoulder contusion. Despite getting just one point through the first quarter, Russell finished the game with 34 points and five-of-nine made three-pointers.
Omari Spellman started the game hot with 12 points while being perfect on his three shots from beyond the arc in the first half, but he would be held scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Rookies Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall combined for 23 points off the bench for the Dubs on effective shooting nights. Poole’s 13 points came with four made three-pointers of his nine attempts (44 percent). Paschall filled the stat box with 10 points (5-of-12 on field goals), five rebounds, five assists, and five steals.
After two games on the road, the Warriors are set to return home to Chase Center for a Tuesday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV). The first 10,000 fans in attendance on Tuesday will receive a D’Angelo Russell bobblehead.
Tags
1/
More Notables ...
- Tonight was the Warriors 41st game, marking the midway point of the 2019-20 season... Prior to this season, the last time the Warriors had a winning percentage under .500 through 41 games of a season was the lockout-shortened season of 2011-12 (.439, 18-23)... The last time Golden State had nine-or-fewer wins over the span of their first 41 games was the 1999-00 season (9-32 through 41 games).
- Golden State deployed its 20th unique starting lineup of the season... The Warriors used 20 unique starting lineups all of last season.
- The Warriors made 17 three-pointers, one shy of their season high total of 18 (12/28 vs. DAL).
- Draymond Green (3,892 rebounds) passed Tom Meschery (3,885) for sole possession of 12th on the the Warriors all- time rebounds list.
- Alec Burks’ career-long free throw streak to was halted at 39, going four-of-four before missing his fifth attempt... The Warriors franchise-long streak belongs to Rick Barry, who made 60-straight free throws (10/22/76 - 11/16/76).
- Omari Spellman appeared in the starting lineup for the second-straight game (13th career start, second with the Warriors)... He went three-of-three from three-point range and has now made 15-of-24 (.385) attempts from three-point range over the last six games... Spellman scored in double figures (12 points) in a career-best sixth consecutive game.
- Eric Paschall recorded a career-high five steals (previous, two, four times), his five assists were one shy of his career- high mark (six, on 12/2 at ATL).
- Jordan Poole posted a reserve-high 13 points, his 10th outing of 10-plus points this season.
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: