Game Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies - 1/12/20

The Warriors will look to snap a seven-game skid when they visit the sizzling Memphis Grizzlies.

Sunday, January 12

3 p.m.



WATCH: NBCSBA

ENTERING THE HALFWAY POINT

The Warriors wrap up a two-game road trip on Sunday in Memphis in a game that will close out the first half of the season for the Warriors. Sunday’s matchup will mark the third and final game against the Grizzlies this season, as the teams have split the first two with each squad winning on the road.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors outplayed the Clippers through the first three quarters but couldn’t close the deal in Friday’s 109-100 loss in Los Angeles. Omari Spellman made his first start of the season and responded with 17 points as the Dubs lost their seventh straight game. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MEM 9-31 17-22 15th in West 8th in West PTS: 104.8 (27th) PTS: 113.2 (10th) REB: 44.0 (21st) REB: 45.3 (17th) AST: 24.3 (15th) AST: 27.8 (2nd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Ky Bowman, Damion Lee, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green and Omari Spellman

MEM: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jae Crowder, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: D'Angelo Russell (right shoulder contusion) is questionable. Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) and Kevon Looney (left abdominal soreness) are out. Team Notes

MEM: Andre Iguodala (not with team) is out. Team Notes

ON AGAIN AND OFF AGAIN

Although the Warriors have matched their longest losing streak of the season with seven straight defeats, the team has played two of the top five teams in the league, by record, pretty tough in their last two games. On Wednesday, the Warriors played the Bucks nearly even for all but a quarter of Wednesday’s defeat, and the Dubs held a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter of Friday’s loss in Los Angeles. Both games resulted in the Dubs losing by nine points, and five of the team’s seven defeats during this current skid have been decided by single digits. One interesting trend that has developed during this losing streak is the team’s inconsistent 3-point shooting. Obviously, playing without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the top perimeter shooters in NBA history, has had an effect, but the team has been up and down in terms of their perimeter. Over the last six games, the Warriors have alternated good and poor 3-point shooting nights (44%, 15%, 52%, 19%, 40% and 21%). If that trend continues, the Dubs will be in for a strong 3-point shooting game in Memphis, and that can certainly help the team keep up with a Memphis squad that’s starting to click.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Burks (15.9) PTS: Morant (18.0) REB: Cauley-Stein (6.4) REB: Valanciunas (9.7) AST: Green (5.7) AST: Morant (6.8)

MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT

The Grizzlies are one of the hottest teams in the NBA and now have realistic hopes of earning a playoff spot. Memphis has won four consecutive games and five of their last six, and their success has stemmed from some dominant offensive performances. Since December 9, the Grizzlies have been the highest scoring team in the NBA, and they have scored at least 120 points in five straight games. Rookie of the Year candidate Ja Morant, second-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and third-year guard Dillon Brooks have all averaged over 20 points per game during the team’s current winning streak, which is their longest of the season. The Grizzlies are a young team, but are adept at sharing the rock, ranking second in the league in assists. Morant is at the center of Memphis’ surging success, leading the team in scoring and assists, and is coming off of a game in which he had 22 points and a career-high 14 assists for his fifth double-double of the season.