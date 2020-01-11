Dubs Hang With Clippers, Slip Late in Loss

The Warriors outplayed the Clippers for three quarters but couldn’t close the deal in Friday’s 109-100 loss in Los Angeles.

The culprit for the Warriors’ was poor 3-point shooting, as the team went just 8-for-39 from distance for the game. But the one player making them was Omari Spellman: in his first start of the season with the Dubs, he drilled 17 points, going 4-or-8 from distance.

Glenn Robinson III matched Spellman’s team-high with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and Alec Burks added 16 points from the bench while going 9-for-9 from the free throw line, making that three straight games in which he has been perfect from the charity stripe; he is 26-for-26 shots in that span and has made 35 straight free throw attempts overall.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Robinson III / Spellman - 17 Burks - 8 Burks / Lee - 5 Burks - 16 Cauley-Stein - 7 Green / Robinson III - 4 Paschall - 12 Lee / Green - 6 Spellman / Bowman - 3



LAC Points Rebounds Assists Leonard - 36 Beverley - 11 Beverley - 9 Williams - 21 Harrell - 10 Williams - 8 Beverley - 12 Leonard - 9 Leonard - 5



The Warriors fell behind early as the Clippers took a 18-9 lead seven minutes into the game, but the squad closed out the quarter on a 11-4 run to make it a two-point game, 22-20, at the end of the period. The Warriors continued to rally in the second and third quarters and took a 10-point advantage into the fourth quarter.

But through the final 12 minutes, the Warriors struggled to hold-off reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams as they scored 10 and 9 points in the final quarter, respectively. On top of the Clippers’ offensive outbreak, the Dubs were held to just two points through the final 3:35 of the game as the team was unable to mount a late push.

Friday’s loss extends the Dubs’ current losing streak up to seven games, matching their longest such streak of the season.

Next Up: The Warriors head to their second and final stop on the road trip in Memphis for a Sunday afternoon game against the Grizzlies (3 p.m., NBCSBA).

