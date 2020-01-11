Dubs Hang With Clippers, Slip Late in Loss
Omari Spellman and Glenn Robinson III Lead Dubs With 17 Points Each
The Warriors outplayed the Clippers for three quarters but couldn’t close the deal in Friday’s 109-100 loss in Los Angeles.
The culprit for the Warriors’ was poor 3-point shooting, as the team went just 8-for-39 from distance for the game. But the one player making them was Omari Spellman: in his first start of the season with the Dubs, he drilled 17 points, going 4-or-8 from distance.
Glenn Robinson III matched Spellman’s team-high with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and Alec Burks added 16 points from the bench while going 9-for-9 from the free throw line, making that three straight games in which he has been perfect from the charity stripe; he is 26-for-26 shots in that span and has made 35 straight free throw attempts overall.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Robinson III / Spellman - 17
|Burks - 8
|Burks / Lee - 5
|Burks - 16
|Cauley-Stein - 7
|Green / Robinson III - 4
|Paschall - 12
|Lee / Green - 6
|Spellman / Bowman - 3
|
LAC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Leonard - 36
|Beverley - 11
|Beverley - 9
|Williams - 21
|Harrell - 10
|Williams - 8
|Beverley - 12
|Leonard - 9
|Leonard - 5
The Warriors fell behind early as the Clippers took a 18-9 lead seven minutes into the game, but the squad closed out the quarter on a 11-4 run to make it a two-point game, 22-20, at the end of the period. The Warriors continued to rally in the second and third quarters and took a 10-point advantage into the fourth quarter.
But through the final 12 minutes, the Warriors struggled to hold-off reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams as they scored 10 and 9 points in the final quarter, respectively. On top of the Clippers’ offensive outbreak, the Dubs were held to just two points through the final 3:35 of the game as the team was unable to mount a late push.
Friday’s loss extends the Dubs’ current losing streak up to seven games, matching their longest such streak of the season.
Next Up: The Warriors head to their second and final stop on the road trip in Memphis for a Sunday afternoon game against the Grizzlies (3 p.m., NBCSBA).
- The Warriors fell to 9-31 on the season, extending their losing streak to seven consecutive games overall, matching a season-long losing streak (seven-straight losses from 11/6 to 11/17)... They have lost six-straight road games, also matching a season-long road losing streak (lost six-straight road games from 11/20 to 12/4)... Golden State’s road record is now 3-18, losing 12 of their last 13 road games.
- Tonight marked the first time the Clippers have defeated the Warriors in two-straight games (lost first matchup of season on 10/25) dating back to 1/22/11 - 12/25/11, spanning two seasons... The last time the Clippers beat the Warriors in consecutive games during the same season prior to tonight, was during the 2006-07 season (1/1707 and 2/24/07).
- The Warriors deployed their 19th unique starting lineup of the season (used 20 total starting lineups last season).
- Golden State’s bench produced 43-or-more points for the fifth-straight game (46 tonight), averaging 51.6 points per game over the span of the last five games.
- Omari Spellman made his 12th of his career (11 start last season as a rookie with Atlanta)... With four made threes, he matched his career high for made three-point baskets in a single game (has made four in a single game six times in career).... Friday marked his career-best fifth-straight game scoring 10-or-more points... He dished out a season-high-tying three assists (third time this season).
