Game Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers - 1/10/20

The Warriors head south for a Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Friday, January 10

7:30 p.m.



WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

HEADED TO HOLLYWOOD

The Warriors tip off a two-game road trip with a Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. This will be the first time the California rivals square off since the Clippers dealt the Dubs a 141-122 loss in their first regular season game at Chase Center, with two more games coming later in the season to round-out the four game series

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors mounted a fourth quarter comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team with the best record in the NBA, but the Dubs fell short in the final two minutes and dropped their sixth consecutive contest. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAC 9-30 26-12 15th in West 4th in West PTS: 104.9 (26th) PTS: 115.8 (4th) REB: 44.0 (21st) REB: 47.9 (3rd) AST: 24.2 (15th) AST: 23.3 (18th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Ky Bowman, Damion Lee, Glenn Robinson III, Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein

LAC: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Maurice Harkless, Patrick Patterson and Ivica Zubac INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: D'Angelo Russell (right shoulder contusion) and are questionable. Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) and Kevon Looney (left abdominal soreness) are out. Team Notes

LAC: Paul George (left hamstring strain) is out. Team Notes

THE BENCH BRIGADE

After posting 46 points Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Warriors’ reserves have scored 43-or-more points in four consecutive games and are averaging 53.0 points over the span of the last four games. Warriors big man Omari Spellman has averaged 14.3 points over that stretch, including a career-high 23 points vs. Detroit on Saturday, and veteran guard Alec Burks has turned in 27 and 19-point games in the new year as well. The Warriors received an additional 10 points from Alen Smailagic on Wednesday, marking a new career high for the rookie.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC PTS: Russell (23.2) PTS: Leonard (25.3) REB: Cauley-Stein (6.4) REB: Leonard (7.6) AST: Russell (6.0) AST: Williams (6.3)

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Clippers head into Friday’s matchup on a full four days of rest after a home win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Despite the win and averaging 114 points over their last 11 games, the Clippers have been held to a 6-5 record over that span. Los Angeles’ preseason additions of reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and six-time All-Star Paul George lead the team in scoring with 25.3 and 23.5 points per game respectively and account for 42 percent of the Clippers’ total scoring. Both are talented scorers who have also received All-Defensive Team honors in their careers as well. Beyond that All-Star pair, the bench contains its own scoring threats in the form of reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams and backup center Montrezl Harrell, who are now in their third season together on the Clippers and average over 19 points per game each as a fast-paced pick-and-roll pairing. Either set of duos pose their own unique threats, making Friday’s matchup against the Warriors a challenging one.