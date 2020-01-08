Game Preview: Warriors vs. Bucks - 1/8/20

The Dubs return home to host the Milwaukee Bucks for a Wednesday night showdown at Chase Center.

Wednesday, January 8

7:00 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

DUBS HOST MILWAUKEE WITH SPECIAL TIPOFF TIME

The Warriors host the Milwaukee Bucks, the top team in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, on Wednesday night at Chase Center. This will be the first time both teams face each other since December of 2018, and the only time the Bucks make a visit to Chase Center this season. Note that this game has a special tipoff time of 7 p.m. to accommodate the national television (ESPN) schedule. In addition, all fans in attendance on Wednesday will receive a Splash Towel, courtesy of State Farm.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs were unable to find their shot from distance against the Sacramento Kings as they missed their first 17 attempts in a 111-98 loss on the road. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIL 9-29 32-6 15th in West 1st in East PTS: 105.1 (26th) PTS: 119.2 (2nd) REB: 43.8 (22nd) REB: 51.5 (1st) AST: 24.0 (15th) AST: 26.0 (6th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Ky Bowman, Glenn Robinson III, Damion Lee, Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein

MIL: Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brooke Lopez INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: D'Angelo Russell (right shoulder contusion) is questionable. Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) and Kevon Looney (left abdominal soreness) are out. Team Notes

MIL: Pat Connaughton (thigh bruise) is questionable. Team Notes

ROBINSON PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF

Glenn Robinson III has played in all but one game for the Dubs season, missing just the Dubs’ Dec. 23 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to an ankle injury. On the season, Robinson III has averaged new career highs in points (12.1), as well as rebounds (4.7) and steals (0.9). But since his one game absence, he has been scoring above even his current season averages: from the Christmas Day win over the Houston Rockets and on, Robinson III has averaged 14.1 points per game on 42 percent shooting from three-point range while leading the team in minutes played (230).

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIL PTS: Burks (15.8) PTS: Antetokounmpo (30.2) REB: Green (6.3) REB: Antetokounmpo (12.8) AST: Green (5.6) AST: Antetokounmpo (5.6)

MILWAUKEE SCOUTING REPORT

The Bucks were on a five-game winning streak prior to their loss in San Antonio on Monday night, and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The team is among the top three in the NBA in scoring, three-point shots made and offensive rating. Leading the effort while averaging a double-double at 30 points and 12.8 rebounds per game is the reigning Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. But besides the athletic ability and nightly output of the six-foot-eleven-inch forward, Milwaukee brings eight other players in their nightly rotation who average over one three-point shot made per game and shoot a respectable 36 percent from beyond the arc as a team. When not making the deep shot, the Bucks secure the ball off the boards (first in NBA in total rebounds), get to the free throw line (fifth in free throws attempted), and defend their opponents well (first in defensive rating, second in blocks). The Bucks will enter Chase Center on Wednesday night with a well-rounded team that plays at a high level on both sides of the court.