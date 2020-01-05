Strong Bench Effort Not Enough in Loss to Pistons

The Warriors didn’t have an answer for a 14-4 Detroit run in the fourth quarter and wound up falling to the Pistons 111-104 on Saturday evening at Chase Center.

After the Dubs cut a 13-point deficit down to three to start the fourth quarter, the Dubs struggled to start the fourth, and Pistons guard Derrick Rose took advantage and helped push his team’s lead back into double digits. The former MVP had 22 points off the bench on 10-for-16 shooting, but he wasn’t the only reserve to make his mark on the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Burks - 27 Burks - 7 Burks - 5 Spellman - 23 Robinson / Green - 6 Paschall - 4 Lee - 14 Spellman / Lee - 5 3 Tied - 3



DET Points Rebounds Assists Rose - 22 Drummond - 18 Frazier - 5 Doumbouya - 16 Doumbouya - 10 Brown - 4 3 Tied - 14 Wood - 6 3 Tied - 3



Alec Burks kept the Warriors in the game with a big assist from the charity stripe, as he went 14-for-14 on free throws to finish with a game-high 27 points. Omari Spellman added 14 of his career-high 23 points in the second quarter, during which he went 5-for-5 from the floor with three made 3-pointers. Damion Lee added 14 points for the Warriors, but he outscored the other four members of the starting lineup combined.

The Warriors were without D’Angelo Russell (right shoulder contusion) for the third straight game, and their offense once again struggled without him. The Warriors shot just 40 percent from the floor, while Detroit shot 52 percent and played from ahead for the vast majority of the game.

After a slow start to the game, the Warriors got momentum on their side during a 36-point second quarter. Spellman fueled that with his hot shooting – he finished the game 4-for-4 on 3-pointers, while the Warriors, as a team, shot 11-for-21 on threes for the game. Rookie forward Eric Paschall knocked down his only 3-point attempt of the game, and he also threw down one of the game’s top dunks, accounting for nine of the team’s season-high 77 points from Warriors reserves.

Now losers of four straight, the Dubs will go for their first road win in a month when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

