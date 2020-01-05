Strong Bench Effort Not Enough in Loss to Pistons
Burks Leads Warriors Bench Effort with 27 Points and Spellman Adds Career-High 23 Points
The Warriors didn’t have an answer for a 14-4 Detroit run in the fourth quarter and wound up falling to the Pistons 111-104 on Saturday evening at Chase Center.
After the Dubs cut a 13-point deficit down to three to start the fourth quarter, the Dubs struggled to start the fourth, and Pistons guard Derrick Rose took advantage and helped push his team’s lead back into double digits. The former MVP had 22 points off the bench on 10-for-16 shooting, but he wasn’t the only reserve to make his mark on the game.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Burks - 27
|Burks - 7
|Burks - 5
|Spellman - 23
|Robinson / Green - 6
|Paschall - 4
|Lee - 14
|Spellman / Lee - 5
|3 Tied - 3
|
DET
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Rose - 22
|Drummond - 18
|Frazier - 5
|Doumbouya - 16
|Doumbouya - 10
|Brown - 4
|3 Tied - 14
|Wood - 6
|3 Tied - 3
Alec Burks kept the Warriors in the game with a big assist from the charity stripe, as he went 14-for-14 on free throws to finish with a game-high 27 points. Omari Spellman added 14 of his career-high 23 points in the second quarter, during which he went 5-for-5 from the floor with three made 3-pointers. Damion Lee added 14 points for the Warriors, but he outscored the other four members of the starting lineup combined.
The Warriors were without D’Angelo Russell (right shoulder contusion) for the third straight game, and their offense once again struggled without him. The Warriors shot just 40 percent from the floor, while Detroit shot 52 percent and played from ahead for the vast majority of the game.
After a slow start to the game, the Warriors got momentum on their side during a 36-point second quarter. Spellman fueled that with his hot shooting – he finished the game 4-for-4 on 3-pointers, while the Warriors, as a team, shot 11-for-21 on threes for the game. Rookie forward Eric Paschall knocked down his only 3-point attempt of the game, and he also threw down one of the game’s top dunks, accounting for nine of the team’s season-high 77 points from Warriors reserves.
Now losers of four straight, the Dubs will go for their first road win in a month when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.
More Notables ...
- Golden State shot a season-high 52.4 percent from three-point range (previous: 46.4 on 11/1 vs. SAS).
- Golden State’s 13 steals were one shy of their season-high total (14 on 12/15 vs. SAC).
- The Warriors deployed their 17th unique starting lineup of the season.
- Golden State’s reserves outscored the starting five 77 to 27 in tonight’s contest… Since 1970-71 (when starting lineups were first indicated on all NBA box scores) the Warriors bench had not outscored the team’s starters by 50-plus points in a game (Elias Sports Bureau)… The last time the Warriors bench scored 77-or-more points was 77 on 11/9/09 vs. MIN.
- Alec Burks scored a game-high 27 points and Omari Spellman scored a career-high 23, prior to tonight, the last time the Warriors had two reserves score 20-or-more in the same game was on April 14, 2012 (Nate Robinson – 28, Brandon Rush – 22) in a 112-104 loss at the Clippers.
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ 361st consecutive sellout, the fourth longest active streak in the NBA.
- Omari Spellman posted career-highs of points (20, previous: 18 on 11/22 at UTA) and field goals (eight, previous seven on 11/22 at UTA)… He tied a career-high with four made threes.
- Alec Burks scored a reserve-high 27 points, two shy of his season high (29 on 11/19 at MEM)… He was perfect from the line and tied a career-high for free throws made (14-of-14 FT)… It marked his 10th 20-point outing of the season and second in the last three games.
- Draymond Green was ejected with 4:57 remaining in the third quarter… Green now has nine technical fouls this season.
- Willie Cauley-Stein returned after missing two-straight games (illness).
