Dubs Drop Final Game of 2019 in OT

Despite never allowing the San Antonio Spurs to go ahead by more than five points through the first 51-plus minutes of Tuesday’s overtime thriller, the Dubs fell short of the win in the final minutes of the extra frame.

The Warriors remained within two possessions of the Spurs until San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray hit a contested three-pointer over Damion Lee for a 114-107 lead with 1:22 left on the game clock, placing the Warriors in their largest deficit of the night. Alec Burks took over for the Dubs and scored the next six points for the squad, but his final effort and 28 points on the night would not be enough as the Warriors fell to the Spurs 117-113.

The Warriors entered the game down two starters as D’Angelo Russell (right shoulder contusion) and Willie Cauley-Stein (illness), but stepping-up in their absence were Burks and Marquese Chriss. Burks’ 28 points led all scorers while making 4-of-5 three-point shots, and Chriss added seven points with 11 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive glass.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Burks - 28 Chriss - 11 Green - 9 Robinson III - 25 Green - 10 Chriss - 5 Lee - 20 Lee - 7 Burks - 4



SAS Points Rebounds Assists DeRozan - 24 Aldridge - 12 Murray - 5 Mills - 18 Poeltl - 7 5 Tied - 4 Aldridge - 17 Murray / White - 6 Gay - 2



Lee extended his streak of double-digit scoring games to six with 20 points to go with seven rebounds. Glenn Robinson III also tied his career high of 25 points in a game Tuesday night, 15 of which came in the first quarter when he went six for eight from the field.

Next Up: The Dubs start the New Year with a Thursday matchup on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves (5 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV).

