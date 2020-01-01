Dubs Drop Final Game of 2019 in OT
Alec Burks Leads All Scorers With 28 Points, Glenn Robinson III Ties Career Best 25 Points
Despite never allowing the San Antonio Spurs to go ahead by more than five points through the first 51-plus minutes of Tuesday’s overtime thriller, the Dubs fell short of the win in the final minutes of the extra frame.
The Warriors remained within two possessions of the Spurs until San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray hit a contested three-pointer over Damion Lee for a 114-107 lead with 1:22 left on the game clock, placing the Warriors in their largest deficit of the night. Alec Burks took over for the Dubs and scored the next six points for the squad, but his final effort and 28 points on the night would not be enough as the Warriors fell to the Spurs 117-113.
The Warriors entered the game down two starters as D’Angelo Russell (right shoulder contusion) and Willie Cauley-Stein (illness), but stepping-up in their absence were Burks and Marquese Chriss. Burks’ 28 points led all scorers while making 4-of-5 three-point shots, and Chriss added seven points with 11 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive glass.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Burks - 28
|Chriss - 11
|Green - 9
|Robinson III - 25
|Green - 10
|Chriss - 5
|Lee - 20
|Lee - 7
|Burks - 4
|
SAS
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|DeRozan - 24
|Aldridge - 12
|Murray - 5
|Mills - 18
|Poeltl - 7
|5 Tied - 4
|Aldridge - 17
|Murray / White - 6
|Gay - 2
Lee extended his streak of double-digit scoring games to six with 20 points to go with seven rebounds. Glenn Robinson III also tied his career high of 25 points in a game Tuesday night, 15 of which came in the first quarter when he went six for eight from the field.
Next Up: The Dubs start the New Year with a Thursday matchup on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves (5 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV).
More Notables ...
- Golden State has now lost eight consecutive overtime contests, last winning an overtime game on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles vs. the Lakers (116-114).
- The Warriors and Spurs season series stands at 2-0 in favor of San Antonio, the teams next play on March 29 at Chase Center.
- Golden State used its 16th unique starting lineup of the season.
- The Warriors complete the decade with a 505-303 record (.625), trailing only the Spurs and Thunder in winning percentage during that span in the NBA… Tonight was the final game of the calendar year... According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Warriors have an all-time 39-35 record (.527) in the final game of a calendar year and had their seven-game winning streak snapped, dating back to 2012... When playing the last game of the year on the road, the Warriors are 20-19 (.513), having their four-game winning streak end, dating back to 2010.
- This marked the second time this season three Warriors scored at least 20 points in a game (other, 12/25/19 vs. HOU, Lee, Green, Russell).
