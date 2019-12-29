Dubs Drop Final Game of Homestand to Dallas

D’Angelo Russell came out with the hot hand for the Dubs, scoring 30 points in the first half on eight made treys out of eleven attempts to keep the Warriors in a 74-72 game at the half as they faced-off with the second-ranked offense in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks.

However, the momentum the Warriors had gained through their four-game win streak and the first half of the game came to a halt when Russell collided head-first with Dallas’ Luka Doncic with 5:27 left in the third quarter and the Dubs down 89-84. Russell would leave the court to be evaluated, during which time the Mavericks went on an extended run and finished the frame leading the Warriors 117-98.

Russell would return to the Dubs bench, then even check-in to start the fourth quarter, but the deficit proved to be insurmountable for the Dubs as they would eventually fall 141-121. The Saturday night loss ended the Warriors’ four-game win streak, their longest of the 2019-20 season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 35 Lee - 12 Green - 8 Lee - 18 3 Tied - 5 Russell - 6 Burks / Chriss - 16 Russell - 4 Bowman - 5



DAL Points Rebounds Assists Doncic - 31 Doncic - 12 Doncic - 15 Hardaway Jr. - 25 Powell - 8 Wright - 4 Porzingis - 18 Porzingis - 7 3 Tied - 3



Russell finished the night with 35 points to lead all scorers on a 13-for-21 (61.9 percent) shooting night while going 9-for-14 (64.3 percent) from beyond the arc. Damion Lee posted 18 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double in the last three games, all of which he has started for the Dubs.

Contributing off the bench for the Warriors was Marquese Chriss who added 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes of play. Rookie Alen Smailagić made his second appearance as a Warrior to add five points and five boards in 20 minutes.

NEXT UP: The Warriors hit the road for two games, the first of which will be against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday evening (4 p.m., NBCSBA).