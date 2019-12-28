Dubs’ Comeback Extends Winning Streak
D'Angelo Russell Tallies 31 Points in Victory
Though the Warriors trailed for all of the second and third quarters Friday night at Chase Center, a 28-9 run through the fourth quarter lifted the squad over the visiting the Phoenix Suns for a 105-96 win, extending their winning streak to four games.
The late run was initiated on the defensive end when rookie guard Ky Bowman took an offensive charge from the six-foot-10-inch, 240 pound center Aron Baynes. The momentum grew from there as in the Warriors following three possessions: Alec Burks took a foul on the ensuing shot and converted an and-one, D’Angelo Russell splashed a three pointer, and Willie Cauley-Stein converted another four-point play after being fouled on an alley-oop from Alec Burks to narrow the Dubs’ deficit to 88-86 with 5:24 remaining.
Over one minute later at the 4:14 mark in the fourth, Glenn Robinson came flying in to hammer down a missed Russell three-pointer to give the Dubs a 91-88 lead, recording their first lead since there was 2:22 left in the first quarter.
The Dubs would not give up the lead for the remainder of the game and continue their perfect homestand with their fourth win in as many games.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Russell - 31
|Lee - 8
|Russell - 6
|Lee - 16
|Green - 7
|Bowman - 5
|Burks - 13
|Robinson III - 6
|Green - 4
|
PHX
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Booker - 34
|Saric / Baynes - 10
|Rubio / Booker - 4
|Saric / Rubio - 11
|Oubre Jr. / Johnson - 5
|Johnson / Carter - 3
|Kaminsky - 10
|3 Tied - 4
|3 Tied - 2
Russell finished with 31 points on the night to lead all Dubs scorers, while Damion Lee added 16 points and eight rebounds. Burks added 13 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Alen Smailagić made his NBA debut in the first quarter, finishing with four points, a rebound, and block in five minutes. He made his first career bucket off of a dish from Marquese Chriss, who found Smailagić running unguarded down the lane. After the pass, Smailagić pump-faked Cam Johnson into leaping over him, thereby giving him the space for a layup at the rim.
NEXT UP: The Dubs finish their five-game homestand with a back-to-back as they roll into a Saturday evening matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA).
More Notables ...
- The Warriors extended their season-best winning streak to four games and are now 9-24 (.273)… Over the last 20 seasons, the only other team with a four-game winning streak during their first 33 games of a season while possessing a winning percentage under 30 percent is the 2018-19 Suns (8-25, .242) which had a four-game winning streak from Dec. 13-19 (Elias Sports Bureau).
- The Warriors trailed by as many as 13 and came back to win, matching their largest come-from-behind victory of the season which happened in the previous game on 12/25 vs. HOU… Prior to the last two wins (trailed by 13 in both contests), the Warriors were 0-18 when trailing by 10-or-more at any point in a game.
- Entering the fourth quarter the Warriors trailed, 78-66, marking the third time this season the Warriors came back to win after trailing through three quarters.
- Golden State improved to 4-1 this season when holding its opponent to 99-or-fewer points and 122-9 since 2014-15.
- Alen Smailagić made his NBA his debut at 19 years, 131 days old, becoming the 4th youngest player to appear in a game for the Warriors… Only Stan Brown (18 years, 139 days in 1947), Andris Biedrins (18 years, 217 days in 2004) & Anthony Randolph (19 years, 111 days in 2008) were younger.
- Draymond Green blocked a season-high-tying three shots (12/9/19 vs. MEM) while recording 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
- Damion Lee went five-of-five from the free throw line and has now made 27 consecutive shots from the line, a career-best streak… In the last four games (all starts), Lee is averaging 18.0 points (.435 FG%, .500 3P%, 23-23 FT) and 9.3 rebounds per contest.
