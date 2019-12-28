Dubs’ Comeback Extends Winning Streak

Though the Warriors trailed for all of the second and third quarters Friday night at Chase Center, a 28-9 run through the fourth quarter lifted the squad over the visiting the Phoenix Suns for a 105-96 win, extending their winning streak to four games.

The late run was initiated on the defensive end when rookie guard Ky Bowman took an offensive charge from the six-foot-10-inch, 240 pound center Aron Baynes. The momentum grew from there as in the Warriors following three possessions: Alec Burks took a foul on the ensuing shot and converted an and-one, D’Angelo Russell splashed a three pointer, and Willie Cauley-Stein converted another four-point play after being fouled on an alley-oop from Alec Burks to narrow the Dubs’ deficit to 88-86 with 5:24 remaining.

AND ONEEEEE pic.twitter.com/tOwuZEtO2N — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 28, 2019

Over one minute later at the 4:14 mark in the fourth, Glenn Robinson came flying in to hammer down a missed Russell three-pointer to give the Dubs a 91-88 lead, recording their first lead since there was 2:22 left in the first quarter.

GRIII FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/T9vt1d8sVB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 28, 2019

The Dubs would not give up the lead for the remainder of the game and continue their perfect homestand with their fourth win in as many games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 31 Lee - 8 Russell - 6 Lee - 16 Green - 7 Bowman - 5 Burks - 13 Robinson III - 6 Green - 4



PHX Points Rebounds Assists Booker - 34 Saric / Baynes - 10 Rubio / Booker - 4 Saric / Rubio - 11 Oubre Jr. / Johnson - 5 Johnson / Carter - 3 Kaminsky - 10 3 Tied - 4 3 Tied - 2



Russell finished with 31 points on the night to lead all Dubs scorers, while Damion Lee added 16 points and eight rebounds. Burks added 13 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Alen Smailagić made his NBA debut in the first quarter, finishing with four points, a rebound, and block in five minutes. He made his first career bucket off of a dish from Marquese Chriss, who found Smailagić running unguarded down the lane. After the pass, Smailagić pump-faked Cam Johnson into leaping over him, thereby giving him the space for a layup at the rim.

NEXT UP: The Dubs finish their five-game homestand with a back-to-back as they roll into a Saturday evening matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA).

