Dubs Extend Winning Streak With Win Over Rockets
D'Angelo Russell, Draymond Green and Damion Lee Combine for 62 Points
The Dubs celebrated Christmas Day at Chase Center with a 116-104 victory over the Houston Rockets fueled by doubles-doubles from Damion Lee and Draymond Green. The win extended the Warriors’ streak to three games as they remain undefeated in the homestand. Lee notched a new career highs of 15 rebounds to go with 22 points while Green added 20 points and 11 rebounds.
