Warriors Splash Party Not Enough in Portland
Warriors Sink 16 3-Pointers as Losing Streak Reaches 5 Games
The Warriors battled until the end, but couldn’t generate enough offense down the stretch of Wednesday’s 122-112 loss in Portland.
Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks each had career-highs in 3-pointers as the Dubs shot 16-for-38 from distance in the loss. D’Angelo Russell had five of those treys, finishing with team-highs of 26 points and seven assists. Robinson shot 5-for-7 from distance to finish with 17 points and Burks drained four threes on his 16-point night.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Russell - 26
|Chriss - 10
|Russell - 7
|Robinson III - 17
|Cauley-Stein - 7
|Lee - 6
|Burks - 16
|3 Tied - 6
|Burks - 4
|
POR
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Lillard - 31
|Whiteside - 23
|Lillard - 13
|McCollum - 30
|Anthony - 8
|McCollum - 3
|Anthony - 17
|Labissiere - 7
|Tolliver - 2
Although it ended up a 10-point game, it was much closer than that for the majority of the game. The Dubs yielded 40 points to the Blazers in the first quarter, at the end of which they trailed by 13 points. But the Warriors recovered in the second period, going on a 26-15 run to take a brief lead. Ball security and hot shooting were the main keys in the Dubs outscoring Portland 37-27 in the period, as the Dubs shot 10-for-19 on 3-pointers in the first half and didn’t have any turnovers in the second quarter.
But Portland had an answer with their starting backcourt, as Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had 31 and 30 points, respectively, marking the first time in nearly two years that a pair of teammates each had at least 30 points against the Dubs.
The Dubs’ depth kept the team in the game, as Burks, Eric Paschall and Marquese Chriss were mainly responsible for Warriors reserves outscoring Portland’s bench 46-23. Paschall returned to action with 11 points in 18 minutes after missing the last two games, and Chriss had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes.
While the Warriors competed, they didn’t have enough firepower down the stretch. The team shot better on 3-pointers than on two-pointers, and were held below 40 percent from the floor for the game. In addition, they went just 14-for-23 on free throws while Portland converted at a much higher rate, going 25-for-28 from the charity stripe.
The Warriors, who have played more road games than anyone else in the league, have now lost five straight games but will get a taste of some holiday home cooking with a five-game homestand that tips off on Friday night against New Orleans.
Tags
1/
More Notables ...
- The Warriors fell 122-112 tonight in Portland … The season series is now tied at 1-1 with each team winning on their home floor … The teams will matchup two more times this season (1/30 at Portland and 4/13 at Golden State).
- Golden State committed a season-low eight turnovers … Golden State did not have a turnover for 28:46 consecutive minutes of game play (1:18 1st quarter until 1:32 3rd quarter) … Golden State is 1-5 in games in which they turn the ball over 10-or-fewer times.
- The Warriors connected on a season-high 16 three-point field goals … The Warriors have made 10-or-more three-pointers 13 times this year (3-10 in those games).
- Marquese Chriss recorded his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds … Chriss has recorded a double-double in three of the last four games.
- Glenn Robinson III started his 29th straight game for Golden State (only Warrior to start every game this season), scoring 17 points including a career-high five 3-pointers … Robinson III has scored in double-figures in three of the last four games (16 times overall).
- Willie Cauley-Stein scored 12 points and has reached double-figures in each of the last two games (11 times overall).
- Alec Burks added 16 points including a career-high tying four 3-point field goals … The guard has now scored 10-or-more points in 11-consecutive games (21 times overall), averaging 15.7 points per game during that span. Damion Lee recorded four points, six rebounds and a career-high six assists.
- Ky Bowman (G League – Two-Way), Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Alen Amailagic (G League assignment) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehabilitation) all missed tonight’s game.
- Hassan Whiteside grabbed 23 rebounds tonight, the most rebounds by an opposing player this season (19, Rudy Gobert, 11/22 at Utah) … Whiteside added 16 points, recording his 13th-straight double-double … Whiteside has recorded a double-double in each of his last three games versus Golden State.
- Damian Lillard recorded his sixth double-double of the season with a game-high 31 points and 13 rebounds. CJ McCollum scored 30 points, his second-consecutive 30-plus point game and sixth of the season.
- The last time two opposing players scored at least 30 points in the same game vs. the Warriors was on 2/6/18 vs. OKC (Paul George, 38 and Russell Westbrook, 34).
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: