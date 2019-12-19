Warriors Splash Party Not Enough in Portland

The Warriors battled until the end, but couldn’t generate enough offense down the stretch of Wednesday’s 122-112 loss in Portland.

Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks each had career-highs in 3-pointers as the Dubs shot 16-for-38 from distance in the loss. D’Angelo Russell had five of those treys, finishing with team-highs of 26 points and seven assists. Robinson shot 5-for-7 from distance to finish with 17 points and Burks drained four threes on his 16-point night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 26 Chriss - 10 Russell - 7 Robinson III - 17 Cauley-Stein - 7 Lee - 6 Burks - 16 3 Tied - 6 Burks - 4



POR Points Rebounds Assists Lillard - 31 Whiteside - 23 Lillard - 13 McCollum - 30 Anthony - 8 McCollum - 3 Anthony - 17 Labissiere - 7 Tolliver - 2



More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Although it ended up a 10-point game, it was much closer than that for the majority of the game. The Dubs yielded 40 points to the Blazers in the first quarter, at the end of which they trailed by 13 points. But the Warriors recovered in the second period, going on a 26-15 run to take a brief lead. Ball security and hot shooting were the main keys in the Dubs outscoring Portland 37-27 in the period, as the Dubs shot 10-for-19 on 3-pointers in the first half and didn’t have any turnovers in the second quarter.

But Portland had an answer with their starting backcourt, as Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had 31 and 30 points, respectively, marking the first time in nearly two years that a pair of teammates each had at least 30 points against the Dubs.

The Dubs’ depth kept the team in the game, as Burks, Eric Paschall and Marquese Chriss were mainly responsible for Warriors reserves outscoring Portland’s bench 46-23. Paschall returned to action with 11 points in 18 minutes after missing the last two games, and Chriss had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes.

While the Warriors competed, they didn’t have enough firepower down the stretch. The team shot better on 3-pointers than on two-pointers, and were held below 40 percent from the floor for the game. In addition, they went just 14-for-23 on free throws while Portland converted at a much higher rate, going 25-for-28 from the charity stripe.

The Warriors, who have played more road games than anyone else in the league, have now lost five straight games but will get a taste of some holiday home cooking with a five-game homestand that tips off on Friday night against New Orleans.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



More Notables ...