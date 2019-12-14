Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings - 12/15/19

The Dubs host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, welcoming their Northern California neighbors to Chase Center for the first time.

Sunday, December 15

5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY EVENING SHOWDOWN WITH SACRAMENTO

Coming off a back-and-forth battle in which they fell just short in Utah on Friday, the Warriors will come home to host their Northern California neighbor Sacramento Kings on Sunday. This will be the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. Last season, the Warriors swept the four-game season series, but the Kings played the Dubs tough, as each game was decided by no more than five points.

Like all weekend home games, this showdown with Sacramento will tip off at 5:30 p.m., and all fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a festive, kid-friendly atmosphere in the plaza at Thrive City. Between 3 and 5 p.m., fans can get their face painted, take pics with holiday themed characters and more! In the event of rain, all activities will be located on the West Concourse inside Chase Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors and Jazz exchanged the lead eight times in the fourth quarter but the Warriors didn’t make enough plays down the stretch and Utah ended the game on a 11-2 run to hand the Warriors a 114-106 defeat in Salt Lake City. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAC 5-22 11-14 15th in West 9th in West PTS: 105.3 (25th) PTS: 105.0 (27th) REB: 43.6 (22nd) REB: 41.7 (29th) AST: 23.7 (18th) AST: 22.2 (24th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: D’Angelo Russell, Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks, Kevon Looney and Willie Cauley-Stein

SAC: Buddy Hield, Cory Joseph, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes and Nemanja Bjelica INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Ky Bowman and Alen Smailagic are on G League assignment. Eric Paschall (left hip soreness) is TBD. Team Notes

SAC: De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Kyle Guy (Two-Way) and DaQuan Jeffries (Two-Way) are out. Team Notes

SPARKS OFF THE BENCH

While the Warriors’ record is nothing to write home about, the team’s second unit is starting to turn some heads. On Friday, Warriors reserves outscored the Utah bench 52-12, marking the third time this season that the Dubs bench has scored at least 50 points in a game. Marquese Chriss has turned in two consecutive double-doubles, Damion Lee had 21 points in 26 minutes off the bench in Utah and Jacob Evans made some big plays in crunch time, including a 3-pointer that put the Dubs ahead in the fourth quarter against the Jazz. Add to that Alec Burks, who started Friday but has mainly come off the bench as a consistent scorer and defender this season, and Omari Spellman, who has impacted several games already with his all-out hustle, and the Warriors are by no means an easy out, even if their win-loss record might suggest otherwise. Despite injuries taking their toll on the team’s stars this season, the Warriors have remained competitive in most games thanks to a young and hungry roster that continues to fight.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC PTS: Paschall (16.1) PTS: Hield (22.0) REB: Cauley-Stein (6.4) REB: Holmes (8.4) AST: Burks (2.9) AST: Bogdanovic (3.9)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

Like the Warriors, the Kings come into Sunday’s game coming off a game that they could, and probably should, have won. Sacramento held a 16-point lead over the Knicks in the third quarter, but squandered that advantage to snap what was a season-long three-game winning streak. Buddy Hield had 34 points in the defeat, his 10th straight game with at least 20 points. The sharp-shooting Hield, who is third in the NBA in total 3-pointers made, has averaged 26.5 points per game since Nov. 25, which ranks ninth in the league in that time. One of five players who average double-figures in scoring, Hield has picked up the scoring load with guard De’Aaron Fox being out for the last five weeks (sprained ankle). With Fox out, the Kings now play at the league’s slowest pace, and as a result they allow the fewest amount of fast break points in the league. Former Warriors Assistant Coach Luke Walton is in his first season as head coach with the Kings, and playing a prominent role for his club is another former Dub in Harrison Barnes, who is second on the team with 16.0 points per game. Surely they are looking for their win in their first visit to Chase Center, and the same can be said for a Warriors squad that will be playing six of its next seven games at home.