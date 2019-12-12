Warriors Run Out of Lives in Overtime Loss to Knicks

The Warriors made multiple comebacks but came up one short in Wednesday’s 124-122 overtime loss to the Knicks at Chase Center.

That the Warriors were able to force the extra period after a nightmarish first half was improbable. The Dubs shot just 33 percent from the floor while New York was at 58 percent, and 60 percent on 3-pointers, through the first two quarters, leading by as many as 22 points. But the Dubs turned things around in the third quarter, and the momentum continued into the fourth quarter.

After rallying to take a brief lead, the Warriors fell back behind by eight, came back to tie it and then recovered from a separate six-point deficit in the final minute of the game. That last comeback was completed by D’Angelo Russell, who caught an inbound pass, pivoted to turn around and launched a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 32 Green - 10 Green - 12 Burks - 18 Chriss - 10 Russell - 6 Robinson - 17 Spellman - 6 4 Tied - 2



NYK Points Rebounds Assists Morris - 36 Randle - 13 Randle - 5 Randle - 24 Barrett - 10 Payton - 5 Barrett - 22 Morris - 10 3 Tied - 3

Russell scored the first basket of overtime, but New York scored the next nine and the Dubs’ final comeback attempt fell just a bit short.

Russell finished the game with a team-high 32 points and in the process made six 3-pointers. But the problem was the rest of the team combined to go 4-for-23 from distance, while New York’s Marcus Morris Sr. led a solid Knicks effort with 36 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Julius Randle added 24 points and 10 rebounds and RJ Barrett, the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, had 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Knicks snapped a 10-game losing streak.

For the Warriors, Draymond Green logged a triple-double with 14 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and four steals, Alec Burks scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and Glenn Robinson III tallied 17 points, but it was the play of Marquese Chriss that sparked the club.

After opening the game on the bench, Chriss started the second half and instantly got the Warriors back in the game with his energy. In the first six minutes of the quarter, the young center had eight points, two offensive rebounds (each leading to points) and a steal. Chriss would finish with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for his first double-double of the season.

Unfortunately for the Dubs, they couldn’t make enough stops down the stretch, and the loss leaves them with the worst record in the NBA (5-21), right behind the Knicks (5-20). Next, the Warriors will look to get back into the win column in a Friday night matchup with the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

