Warriors Run Out of Lives in Overtime Loss to Knicks
Russell Forces Overtime with Game-Tying 3-Pointer, But Dubs' 22-Point Comeback Spoiled in Defeat
The Warriors made multiple comebacks but came up one short in Wednesday’s 124-122 overtime loss to the Knicks at Chase Center.
That the Warriors were able to force the extra period after a nightmarish first half was improbable. The Dubs shot just 33 percent from the floor while New York was at 58 percent, and 60 percent on 3-pointers, through the first two quarters, leading by as many as 22 points. But the Dubs turned things around in the third quarter, and the momentum continued into the fourth quarter.
After rallying to take a brief lead, the Warriors fell back behind by eight, came back to tie it and then recovered from a separate six-point deficit in the final minute of the game. That last comeback was completed by D’Angelo Russell, who caught an inbound pass, pivoted to turn around and launched a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Russell - 32
|Green - 10
|Green - 12
|Burks - 18
|Chriss - 10
|Russell - 6
|Robinson - 17
|Spellman - 6
|4 Tied - 2
|
NYK
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Morris - 36
|Randle - 13
|Randle - 5
|Randle - 24
|Barrett - 10
|Payton - 5
|Barrett - 22
|Morris - 10
|3 Tied - 3
Russell scored the first basket of overtime, but New York scored the next nine and the Dubs’ final comeback attempt fell just a bit short.
Russell finished the game with a team-high 32 points and in the process made six 3-pointers. But the problem was the rest of the team combined to go 4-for-23 from distance, while New York’s Marcus Morris Sr. led a solid Knicks effort with 36 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Julius Randle added 24 points and 10 rebounds and RJ Barrett, the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, had 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Knicks snapped a 10-game losing streak.
For the Warriors, Draymond Green logged a triple-double with 14 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and four steals, Alec Burks scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and Glenn Robinson III tallied 17 points, but it was the play of Marquese Chriss that sparked the club.
After opening the game on the bench, Chriss started the second half and instantly got the Warriors back in the game with his energy. In the first six minutes of the quarter, the young center had eight points, two offensive rebounds (each leading to points) and a steal. Chriss would finish with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for his first double-double of the season.
Unfortunately for the Dubs, they couldn’t make enough stops down the stretch, and the loss leaves them with the worst record in the NBA (5-21), right behind the Knicks (5-20). Next, the Warriors will look to get back into the win column in a Friday night matchup with the Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Tags
1/
More Notables ...
- Tonight’s loss snapped Golden State’s 10-game winning streak over New York (five-straight at home)… Prior to tonight, the Knicks last beat the Warriors on March 30, 2014, 89-84 at Golden State.
- Golden State has now lost seven consecutive regular season overtime contests (0-2 this season and 0-5 in 2018-19).
- Prior to tonight, it had been 49 years since the Warriors and Knicks last played in San Francisco… New York won, 123-93, on January 9, 1970 at the San Francisco Civic Auditorium.
- The Warriors committed a season-low-tying nine turnovers (third time).
- Tonight was the Warriors’ 354th consecutive sellout, tying the Sacramento Kings for the 11th longest sellout streak in league history.
- Draymond Green posted his 24th career regular season triple-double (second this season) with 14 points, team-high-tying 10 rebounds and a season-high 12 assists, adding a season-high-tying four steals… Coming into tonight’s game, the Warriors were 23-0 when Green tallied a triple-double in the regular season.
- D’Angelo Russell paced the Warriors in scoring with 32 points, his fifth game this season of 30-plus points.
- Willie Cauley-Stein recorded a season-high-tying three blocks and has now blocked at least one shot in 17 of his last 18 games… He added seven points and five rebounds.
- Alec Burks scored a reserve-high 18 points, his eighth-straight game scoring 10-or-more points, adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
- Damion Lee returned to action after missing the last 14 games (right hand non-displaced fracture), scoring six points in 15 minutes off the bench.
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: