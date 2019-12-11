Game Preview: Warriors vs. Knicks - 12/11/19

The Dubs host the New York Knicks on Star Wars Night on Wednesday during which the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Kevon Looney Stormtrooper Bobblehead.

Wednesday, December 11

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA

Warriors vs. Knicks
Wednesday, December 11
7:30 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

KNICKS MAKE ONLY VISIT OF SEASON ON STAR WARS NIGHT

The Warriors host the New York Knicks for their first and only visit to Chase Center this season as the Dubs complete a short homestand on Wednesday night. The Dubs swept the two-game series against New York last season with Draymond Green averaging 10.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks across those contests.

Wednesday’s game falls on Star Wars Night at Chase Center in which the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Kevon Looney Stormtrooper Bobblehead.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs returned home from a season-long five-game road trip to host the Memphis Grizzlies, but dropped the contest 110-102 after shooting 38.5 percent on the night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NYK 5-20 4-19 15th in West 15th in East PTS: 104.6 (27th) PTS: 100.6 (30th) REB: 43.3 (23rd) REB: 44.5 (19th) AST: 23.8 (17th) AST: 20.0 (30th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: D’Angelo Russell, Glenn Robinson III, Eric Paschall, Draymond Green and Willie Cauley-Stein

NYK: RJ Barrett, Frank Ntilikina, Marcus Morris Sr., Taj Gibson and Julius Randle INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Damion Lee (right hand fracture), Alen Smailagić (G League assignment) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

NYK: Wayne Ellington (Achilles) is questionable. Reggie Bullock (back) is out. Team Notes

ALEC BURKS IS ROLLING

Alec Burks finished Monday’s game tied for the team lead in scoring with 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. The effort in the Dubs’ loss now extends a streak of double-digit scoring performances Burks has been riding up to seven games, which began with the home win against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 27. During this time, he is averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NYK PTS: Paschall (16.6) PTS: Morris Sr. (18.6) REB: Cauley-Stein (6.5) REB: Randle (8.6) AST: Burks (3.0) AST: Payton (4.0)

NEW YORK SCOUTING REPORT

The Knicks are mired in a nine-game losing streak which has brought their record to 4-19 on the season going into Tuesday night’s game in Portland. RJ Barrett, the third overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, holds a well-rounded stat line with 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals. Though the 19-year-old Barrett is a dynamic scorer, it is the Knicks’ starting frontcourt that leads the team on the offensive side: Marcus Morris, Sr. is averaging career highs in scoring (18.6 points) and 3-pointers made (2.9), and shooting beyond the arc (50 percent), while Julius Randle adds 16.7 points per game working inside the perimeter. Randle (2.4 offensive rebounds) and center Mitchell Robinson (2.9) also are among the top 25 in the league in offensive rebounds and a reason why the Knicks lead the league in the category, making winning on the boards critical as the Warriors sit among the bottom third of the league in grabbing defensive rebounds.