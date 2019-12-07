Dubs Hold-Off Bulls in Final Minute for Win

Despite turning the ball over 19 times, the Warriors worked their way into a late 98-98 tie with the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. With the clock winding down to the final minute of the game, Draymond Green came dribbling into the lane and found a cutting Glenn Robinson III for the alley-oop. Robinson converted the dunk, and that would be the final points of the game, as the Warriors held on for a 100-98 win on Friday night.

The Dubs’ defense was key in the second half: Lauri Markkanen had posted 17 points in the first quarter but was limited to three in the final 24 minutes, while Zach LaVine was limited just one point in the fourth in his 22-point night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Robinson - 20 3 Tied - 7 Bowman - 6 Burks - 14 Burks / Green - 4 Green - Russell - 5 Paschall - 13 3 Tied - 3 Burks - 3



CHI Points Rebounds Assists LaVine - 22 Carter Jr. - 12 LaVine - 6 Markkanen - 20 LaVine - 6 Satoransky - 5 White - 14 Dunn - 4 3 Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

It seemed like the game could have gotten out of hand early for the Dubs as they turned the ball over to the Bulls on each of their first three possessions. Though the Bulls led the NBA in points off turnovers and steals, those early mistakes led to only two Chicago points. Then came D’Angelo Russell who responded with three pointers on back-to-back possessions for the Dubs.

Such was the way of the game: neither team got more than 10 points ahead, and each run was matched by the opposing squad.

Adding a shot to the arm for the Dubs off the bench was Ky Bowman and Alec Burks, who combined for 22 points. Bowman scored all eight of his points on a perfect two-of-two from beyond the arc in his first 13 minutes of play, while Burks’ 14 points extended his streak of double-digit scoring games up to six.

After closing out the longest road trip of the season with a win, the Warriors will head home and host the Grizzlies on Monday night at Chase Center.

