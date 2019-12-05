Warriors on Wrong End of Splash Party in Charlotte

The Warriors hung with the Hornets for two and a half quarters but Charlotte’s hot 3-point shooting opened the game up in the second half, leaving the Dubs with a 106-91 defeat on Wednesday.

After missing the previous nine games with a sprained right thumb, D’Angelo Russell returned to action and got hot late in the second quarter. At one point, Russell scored eight straight points in the game and had the Warriors’ final 13 points of the first half.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 18 Cauley-Stein - 7 Green - 6 Paschall - 16 Paschall - 6 Burks - 4 Burks - 15 Burks/Chriss - 4 Russell - 2



CHA Points Rebounds Assists Graham - 33 Graham - 7 Graham - 9 Rozier - 25 Rozier - 7 Rozier - 7 Bridges - 10 Biyombo - 6 Batum/Monk - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Russell would finish with a team-high 18 points, Eric Paschall added 16 points and Alec Burks added 15 points as the Dubs lost their fourth straight game.

A one-point game midway through the third quarter, Charlotte broke the game open with a 23-6 run that stretched into the fourth quarter. Devonte’ Graham shot 10-for-16 on 3-pointers to finish with 33 points, and Terry Rozier added 25 points for the Hornets.

Although the Warriors shot a respectable 9-for-21 from the 3-point line, Graham had more threes by himself. And he wasn’t alone. Rozier added five treys and the Hornets as a team were 21-for-48 from distance, outscoring the Dubs by 36 points from the perimeter.

The Warriors are now 0-for-4 on this current five-game road trip, and they’ll look to salvage a victory on Friday when the trip concludes in Chicago.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



More Notables ...