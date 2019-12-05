Warriors on Wrong End of Splash Party in Charlotte
D'Angelo Russell Returns as Dubs Drop 4th Straight
The Warriors hung with the Hornets for two and a half quarters but Charlotte’s hot 3-point shooting opened the game up in the second half, leaving the Dubs with a 106-91 defeat on Wednesday.
After missing the previous nine games with a sprained right thumb, D’Angelo Russell returned to action and got hot late in the second quarter. At one point, Russell scored eight straight points in the game and had the Warriors’ final 13 points of the first half.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Russell - 18
|Cauley-Stein - 7
|Green - 6
|Paschall - 16
|Paschall - 6
|Burks - 4
|Burks - 15
|Burks/Chriss - 4
|Russell - 2
CHA
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Graham - 33
|Graham - 7
|Graham - 9
|Rozier - 25
|Rozier - 7
|Rozier - 7
|Bridges - 10
|Biyombo - 6
|Batum/Monk - 4
Russell would finish with a team-high 18 points, Eric Paschall added 16 points and Alec Burks added 15 points as the Dubs lost their fourth straight game.
A one-point game midway through the third quarter, Charlotte broke the game open with a 23-6 run that stretched into the fourth quarter. Devonte’ Graham shot 10-for-16 on 3-pointers to finish with 33 points, and Terry Rozier added 25 points for the Hornets.
Although the Warriors shot a respectable 9-for-21 from the 3-point line, Graham had more threes by himself. And he wasn’t alone. Rozier added five treys and the Hornets as a team were 21-for-48 from distance, outscoring the Dubs by 36 points from the perimeter.
The Warriors are now 0-for-4 on this current five-game road trip, and they’ll look to salvage a victory on Friday when the trip concludes in Chicago.
More Notables ...
- Golden State fell to 4-19 (.174) this season, including a 2-12 (.143) mark on the road… The Warriors have lost six consecutive road games, their longest road losing streak of the season.
- The Hornets snapped Golden State’s five-game win streak in Charlotte and won the season series between the two teams, 2-0, their first season sweep of the Warriors since 2013-14.
- The all-time series between the Warriors and Hornets now stands at 30-30.
- The Warriors fell to 0-4 on the team’s current five-game Eastern Conference road trip.
- The Warriors are now 1-6 against the Eastern Conference this season (.143).
- Charlotte hit 21-of-48 (.438) from three-point range, tied for the fourth-most three-point field goals ever in a regular-season game against the Warriors.
- The Warriors are now 0-8 this season when scoring fewer than 100 points, which they’ve done in three consecutive games.
- Eric Paschall finished with 16 points and has now scored in double figures in 12 consecutive games, the longest such streak by a Warriors rookie since Klay Thompson posted a 14-game streak with double-digit points from April 4-26, 2012… Paschall leads all rookies this season with 380 total points.
- Alec Burks scored at least 15 points for the fifth consecutive game with 15 points on 6-of-7 from the field.
- Devonte’ Graham joined Houston’s James Harden (10 on Jan. 3, 2019) as the only opposing players to hit 10 threes in a game against the Warriors, tying the Hornets franchise record for threes in a game (10-of-16 3FG)… Graham finished with 33 points, his second career 30-point game.
