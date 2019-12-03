Warriors Go Cold in Atlanta

Poor shooting and turnovers was the story for the Dubs in their 104-79 loss in Atlanta on Monday.

Playing on the back end of a back-to-back, the shorthanded Dubs started OK but things got sloppy in the second and third quarters, during which the Warriors issued 15 turnovers and were outscored 56-30. The Warriors finished the game with a season-high 25 turnovers, leading to 25 points for the Hawks, who never allowed the Dubs to get within closer than 20 points throughout the final period.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Paschall - 24 Paschall - 9 Paschall - 6 Burks - 15 Spellman - 9 Bowman - 3 Bowman / Spellman - 10 Bowman - 8 Burks - 3



ATL Points Rebounds Assists Young - 24 Jones - 8 Young - 7 Hunter - 18 Bembry - 8 Turner - 5 Jones - 16 Parker - 5 Bembry - 2 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The loss spoiled another solid effort from Eric Paschall. The rookie forward scored six of the team’s first eight points and finished with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds and six assists. Fellow first-year player tried hounding Atlanta’s top scorer Trae Young at every opportunity, and in the process finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a block. Paschall and Bowman shot a combined 14-for-21 from the floor, but the rest of the Dubs were just 19-for-62 (30.6 percent).

On the bright side for the Dubs, Kevon Looney played in his first game since Opening Night. The big, who has spent the last month and a half working back from neuropathy, got the starting nod and had two points, two rebounds and two blocks while being limited to 15 minutes.

The Dubs have now lost the first three games of this season-long five-game road trip, which will continue on Wednesday in Charlotte. But before that, some members of the team will travel to East Lansing, Michigan, where Michigan State will retire Draymond Green’s collegiate jersey.

