Warriors Go Cold in Atlanta
Paschall Scores 24 Points on 9-of-11 Shooting as Dubs Drop Third Straight
Poor shooting and turnovers was the story for the Dubs in their 104-79 loss in Atlanta on Monday.
Playing on the back end of a back-to-back, the shorthanded Dubs started OK but things got sloppy in the second and third quarters, during which the Warriors issued 15 turnovers and were outscored 56-30. The Warriors finished the game with a season-high 25 turnovers, leading to 25 points for the Hawks, who never allowed the Dubs to get within closer than 20 points throughout the final period.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Paschall - 24
|Paschall - 9
|Paschall - 6
|Burks - 15
|Spellman - 9
|Bowman - 3
|Bowman / Spellman - 10
|Bowman - 8
|Burks - 3
|
ATL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Young - 24
|Jones - 8
|Young - 7
|Hunter - 18
|Bembry - 8
|Turner - 5
|Jones - 16
|Parker - 5
|Bembry - 2
The loss spoiled another solid effort from Eric Paschall. The rookie forward scored six of the team’s first eight points and finished with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds and six assists. Fellow first-year player tried hounding Atlanta’s top scorer Trae Young at every opportunity, and in the process finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a block. Paschall and Bowman shot a combined 14-for-21 from the floor, but the rest of the Dubs were just 19-for-62 (30.6 percent).
On the bright side for the Dubs, Kevon Looney played in his first game since Opening Night. The big, who has spent the last month and a half working back from neuropathy, got the starting nod and had two points, two rebounds and two blocks while being limited to 15 minutes.
The Dubs have now lost the first three games of this season-long five-game road trip, which will continue on Wednesday in Charlotte. But before that, some members of the team will travel to East Lansing, Michigan, where Michigan State will retire Draymond Green’s collegiate jersey.
More Notables ...
- Golden State fell to 4-18 (.182) this season, including a 2-11 (.154) mark on the road… The Warriors have lost five consecutive road games, matching their longest road losing streak of the season.
- The Hawks snapped Golden State’s nine game win streak in the head-to-head series, which included four-straight wins in Atlanta.
- Golden State is now 1-4 in the second game of a back-to-back set this season.
- The Warriors were held to a season-low 79 points, tied for the fewest they’ve scored in a game against the Hawks franchise… The Warriors fell to 0-7 when scoring fewer than 100 points this season.
- Golden State hit a season-low three three-pointers (3-of-17 3FG).
- The Warriors were held to 13 third quarter points, their lowest third-quarter scoring output of the season (second-lowest total in any quarter).
- Eric Paschall recorded his seventh 20-point game of the season with 24 to go with nine rebounds and a career-high six assists… Paschall scored in double figures for the 11th consecutive game, the longest such streak by a Warriors rookie since Klay Thompson posted a 14-game streak with double-digit points from April 4-26, 2012… Paschall leads all rookies this season with 364 total points
- Kevon Looney returned from injury (neuropathy), appearing in his second contest this season (first start)… Looney finished with two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes.
- Ky Bowman scored in double figures for the ninth time this season with 10 points to go with eight boards.
- Omari Spellman scored in double figures for the sixth time this season with 10 points to go with nine rebounds.
