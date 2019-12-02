Game Preview: Warriors at Hawks - 12/2/19

The Warriors wrap-up a back-to-back Monday evening against the Atlanta Hawks

Monday, December 2

4:30 p.m.



RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

DUBS HEAD TO ATLANTA TO WRAP-UP BACK-TO-BACK

The Warriors head straight out of their loss in Orlando on Sunday into a Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. It has been 364 days since these two squads last played each other, but both teams enter Monday’s game with new-look rosters compared to last year’s matchup.

LAST TIME OUT

A potential go-ahead shot in the final seconds from Alec Burks was just off the mark, and the Warriors lost a close one to the Magic, 100-96, on Sunday in Orlando.Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW ATL 4-17 4-16 15th in West 14th in East PTS: 107.3 (21st) PTS: 107.8 (19th) REB: 43.4 (23rd) REB: 42.3 (26th) AST: 24.6 (13th) AST: 23.4 (21st)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Draymond Green, Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks, Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein

ATL: Trae Young, Allen Crabbe, Jabari Parker, De’Andre Hunter and Damian Jones INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevon Looney (neuropathy) is questionable. Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), D'Angelo Russell (right thumb sprain), Damion Lee (right hand fracture), Jacob Evans (left abductor strain), Alen Smailagić (right ankle sprain) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

ATL: DeAndre’ Brembry (hip) and Cam Reddish (wrist) are questionable. Kevin Huerter (shoulder) is out. Team Notes

BURKS PUTTING IN WORK

Forward Alec Burks continues to play critical minutes for the Warriors and be among the biggest contributors in their last seven games where he has averaged 15.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and almost two steals per game across those contests. That includes 29- and 23-point efforts in the Dubs’ last two wins against the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls. The nine year veteran continues to add to his game while with the Dubs, now driving and dishing to help elevate his teammates. Burks averages 2.7 assists on the season, and that would match a career-high if he can maintain that rate.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ATL PTS: Paschall (17.0) PTS: Young (28.4) REB: Cauley-Stein (6.6) REB: Collins (8.8) AST: Green (5.6) AST: Young (8.4)

ATLANTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Hawks are a young, dynamic team: fourth overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft De’Andre Hunter and 10th overall pick Cam Reddish are among Atlanta’s seven players who have logged the most minutes this season who are 25-years-old or younger. Trae Young (28.4 points, 1.4 steals per game), John Collins (17.0 points, 1.0 steals) and Jabari Parker (16.8 points, 1.6 steals) round out that group. That trio leads the team in scoring while also averaging at least a steal per game. The Hawks are a top five team in steals but otherwise rank around the lower third of the NBA in most major offensive and defensive statistics while allowing opponents to score over 119 points per game.