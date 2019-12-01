Game Preview: Warriors at Magic - 12/01/19
The Warriors continue five-game road trip in Orlando on Sunday.
FLORIDA SWING CONTINUES WITH VISIT TO ORLANDO
After a Friday night loss in Miami, the Warriors’ longest road trip of the season continues as the squad heads to Orlando for a Sunday against the Magic. This will be the first time these squads meet this season after they split their two-game series last year.
LAST TIME OUT
Rookies Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall led the Warriors with 20 and 17 points respectively, but their combined effort could not stop the Miami Heat’s hot start from beyond the arc on Friday night. Full Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|ORL
|4-16
|7-11
|15th in West
|9th in East
|PTS: 107.3 (22nd)
|PTS: 101.1 (30th)
|REB: 43.4 (23rd)
|REB: 45.6 (15th)
|AST: 24.6 (13th)
|AST: 22.1 (24th)
LAST GAME'S STARTERS
GSW: Draymond Green, Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks, Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein
ORL: Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Issac and Khem Birch
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), D'Angelo Russell (right thumb sprain), Damion Lee (right hand fracture), Jacob Evans (left abductor strain), Kevon Looney (neuropathy), Alen Smailagić (right ankle sprain) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes
MIA: Nikola Vucevic (ankle) and Michael Carter-Williams (hip) are questionable. Team Notes
POOLE PARTY IN MIAMI
Jordan Poole finished Friday night with 20 points, including making his first four treys in a row off the bench. The scoring output tied Poole’s career-high in his rookie season, matching his 20-point performance Nov. 1 against the San Antonio Spurs. But Poole also reach a new career-high mark in his matchup against the Miami heat, too: his five made treys were the most he has made in his young NBA career.
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|ORL
|PTS: Paschall (17.0)
|PTS: Fournier (18.4)
|REB: Cauley-Stein (6.2)
|REB: Vucevic (11.6)
|AST: Green (5.5)
|AST: Augustin (4.7)
ORLANDO SCOUTING REPORT
Orlando is coming off of a home loss to the reigning NBA Champion Toronto Raptors on Friday night and are 1-4 in their previous games. But in those five games they held their opponents to 104.2 points per game, including just 90 for the Raptors in their last matchup, which continues their trend through this season where the Magic have limited their opponents on the offensive end: Orlando has allowed opposing teams an average of 102.3 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA. At the center of the defense has been 22-year-old Jonathan Issac who has posted a career-high 2.7 blocks per game, placing him tied for second in all of the league. Issac and the Magic’s rotation players are generally lengthy at their positions, making them a challenge to get around and compete with on the boards.
