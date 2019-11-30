Poole's Hot Hand Not Enough for Dubs in Miami

The Dubs drop the first game of their five-game road trip to the Miami Heat 122-105.

The Warriors got things started on the wrong foot when visiting the Miami Heat Friday by allowing the South Beach squad, who were undefeated at home headed into this game, to post 41 first quarter points. The Dubs were ultimately unable to come back and dropped the first match of their five-game road trip 122-105.

Though down 41-21 by the end of the first quarter, the Dubs made a continued push through the second and third quarters to get back in the game, coming as close as six points down to the Heat in the third quarter.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 20 Bowman - 7 Bowman / Chriss - 6 Paschall - 17 Cauley-Stein - 6 Green - 4 Burks - 16 Chris - 5 3 Tied - 1



MIA Points Rebounds Assists Dragic - 20 Adebayo - 9 Butler - 6 Herro - 19 Silva - 8 Winslow - 5 Robinson - 17 4 Tied - 5 Dragic - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Leading the charge was Jordan Poole who started by making his first four three-point attempts off the bench on his way to matching a career-high of 20 points. Eric Paschall, who had just one point through the first half, also added 16 points in the final 24 minutes.

However, the Dubs' momentum through the second and early portion of the third quarter was not enough to overcome the Heat who shot better than fifty percent from the three-point line for a majority of the game. Miami went on a 31-9 run that started with just over four minutes left in the third quarter and extended through the fourth to keep the Warriors from coming back.

The Dubs roll onto the next one in Orlando to face the Magic in a Sunday matinee (3 p.m., NBCSBA).