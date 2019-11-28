Warriors Finish Strong in Win Over Bulls
Eric Paschall Finishes With 25 Points, Omari Spellman With Career-High 11 Rebounds
The Warriors end game with strong finish, earn 104-90 vicotry over Chicao Bulls.
Talk about a turnaround. After the Dubs yielded a game-ending 13-0 run in a loss to the Thunder on Friday, the Warriors were the ones who put together a closing run in Wednesday’s 104-90 win over the visiting Bulls at Chase Center.
Eric Paschall had 25 points in the win, and none more impressive than a big-time dunk that left a special guest on the broadcast impressed.
It was a necessary effort as well as Chicago’s Zach LaVine finished with a 36-point of his own to keep the Bulls in the game. The Dubs were up by as much as 13 in the second quarter, but LaVine fueled a Chicago comeback that tied the game with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.
After some back-and-forth, the Dubs would take a 73-71 lead thanks to a nice play from Marquese Chriss with over one minute left in the frame: after recovering a loose ball at the three-point line, the Dubs’ big man drove into the middle of the paint where he was met by a Chicago defender, only to side-step to the left and push up a softer floater for the bucket.
The Dubs held the lead from there-on-out, thanks in large part to a 16-2 game-clinching run in the fourth quarter.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Paschall - 25
|Spellman - 11
|Green - 8
|Burks - 23
|Burks - 10
|Burks - 7
|Spellman - 13
|Cauley-Stein - 9
|4 Tied - 3
|
CHI
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|LaVine - 36
|Carter Jr. - 9
|Satoransky - 7
|Satoransky - 19
|Satoransky - 7
|LaVine - 5
|Markkanen / Carter Jr. - 8
|Young - 6
|Dunn / Markkanen - 3
Paschall’s night marked his sixth 20-point game of the season, which ranks as the third-most 20-point performances among all rookies this season behind Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant & Miami Heat’s Kendrick Nunn.
Two Dubs ended the night with double-doubles: Alec Burks posted 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Omari Spellman had a career night as he finished with a new best of 11 rebounds in the game to go with 13 points.
Next up for the Dubs: a five-game road trip the tips off with a Friday night against the Miami Heat (5 p.m., NBCSBA).
More Notables ...
- Golden State snapped its three-game losing streak, improving to 4-15 overall and 2-7 at home.
- The Warriors held the Bulls to opponent-season lows of 90 points (previous: 93 on 11/2 vs. CHA) and 38.2 percent shooting from the field (previous: 40.7 on 11/15 vs. BOS)… Golden State held its opponent to 99-or-fewer points for the third time this season… Dating back to 2014-15 Golden State is 70-5 when holding opponents to 99-or-fewer points at home.
- Golden State extended its home-winning streak vs. Chicago to five games.
- The Warriors improved to 3-0 this season when dishing out 30-plus assists (31 tonight).
- Tonight marked the first time the Warriors and Bulls have faced each other in San Francisco dating back to 01/23/71, when the Bulls defeated the Warriors, 87-83, at the San Francisco Civic Auditorium.
- Golden State committed a season-high 21 turnovers (previous: twice, 20 on 11/15 vs. BOS and 11/8 at MIN).
- Tonight was the Warriors’ 352nd consecutive sellout, the fourth-longest active sellout streak in the league.
- Eric Paschall tallied a team-high 25 points (9-of-17 FG, 2-of-2 3FG), his sixth outing of 20-plus points, pacing the team in scoring for the sixth time this season, leading the team in that category (second: D’Angelo Russell has led the team in scoring five times).
- Draymond Green returned after missing the last three games (right heel soreness)… He had a season-high three steals, adding seven points, five rebounds, a game-high eight assists and two blocks.
- Omari Spellman posted his fifth-career double-double and first of the season, recording a reserve-high 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.
- Alec Burks posted 23 points, his sixth outing of 20-plus points... He tallied season-highs of 10 rebounds and seven assists.
- Marquese Chriss scored 11 points, his eighth outing of double figures this season, adding five rebounds.
