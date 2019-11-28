Warriors Finish Strong in Win Over Bulls

The Warriors end game with strong finish, earn 104-90 vicotry over Chicao Bulls.

Talk about a turnaround. After the Dubs yielded a game-ending 13-0 run in a loss to the Thunder on Friday, the Warriors were the ones who put together a closing run in Wednesday’s 104-90 win over the visiting Bulls at Chase Center.

Eric Paschall had 25 points in the win, and none more impressive than a big-time dunk that left a special guest on the broadcast impressed.

Klay is all of us rn pic.twitter.com/UFO6wTpJ8o — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 28, 2019

It was a necessary effort as well as Chicago’s Zach LaVine finished with a 36-point of his own to keep the Bulls in the game. The Dubs were up by as much as 13 in the second quarter, but LaVine fueled a Chicago comeback that tied the game with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.

After some back-and-forth, the Dubs would take a 73-71 lead thanks to a nice play from Marquese Chriss with over one minute left in the frame: after recovering a loose ball at the three-point line, the Dubs’ big man drove into the middle of the paint where he was met by a Chicago defender, only to side-step to the left and push up a softer floater for the bucket.

The Dubs held the lead from there-on-out, thanks in large part to a 16-2 game-clinching run in the fourth quarter.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Paschall - 25 Spellman - 11 Green - 8 Burks - 23 Burks - 10 Burks - 7 Spellman - 13 Cauley-Stein - 9 4 Tied - 3



CHI Points Rebounds Assists LaVine - 36 Carter Jr. - 9 Satoransky - 7 Satoransky - 19 Satoransky - 7 LaVine - 5 Markkanen / Carter Jr. - 8 Young - 6 Dunn / Markkanen - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Paschall’s night marked his sixth 20-point game of the season, which ranks as the third-most 20-point performances among all rookies this season behind Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant & Miami Heat’s Kendrick Nunn.

Two Dubs ended the night with double-doubles: Alec Burks posted 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Omari Spellman had a career night as he finished with a new best of 11 rebounds in the game to go with 13 points.

Next up for the Dubs: a five-game road trip the tips off with a Friday night against the Miami Heat (5 p.m., NBCSBA).

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



More Notables ...