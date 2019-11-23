Game Preview: Warriors vs. Thunder - 11/25/19

The Warriors come home from an extended road trip to host the Thunder on Draymond Green Bobblehead Night

Monday, November 25

7:30 p.m.

ANOTHER MEETUP WITH OKC

The Warriors are just a month into the 2019-20 season but Monday will already mark their third matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Dubs lost each of the first two meetings, both of which took place in Oklahoma City. Monday provides an opportunity to get one back for the Dubs, who will be playing at home for just the third time in their last 11 games.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance of Monday’s game will receive a Draymond Green San Francisco edition bobblehead.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors cut a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit down to two but ran out of time before they could complete the comeback in Friday’s 113-109 loss in Utah. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW OKC 3-14 5-10 15th in West 12th in West PTS: 108.2 (19th) PTS: 107.1 (23rd) REB: 43.6 (22nd) REB: 42.7 (24th) AST: 24.4 (15th) AST: 21.7 (25th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Ky Bowman, Alec Burks, Glen Robinson III, Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein

OKC: Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (right heel soreness) is questionable. Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), D'Angelo Russell (right thumb sprain), Damion Lee (right hand fracture), Jacob Evans (left abductor strain), Kevon Looney (neuropathy), Alen Smailagić (right ankle sprain) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

OKC: Andre Roberson (left knee) is out. Team Notes

SPELLMAN SPLASH

Going into Tuesday’s game at Memphis, Omari Spellman was 3-for-15 on 3-pointers this season and had made just one three in the prior two weeks. Since then, Spellman has made at least two 3-pointers in three straight games, and he had a big hand in the team nearly recovering from a 21-point deficit in Friday’s loss in Utah, as he made four 3-pointers in the final period. Spellman’s effort and energy on the boards has been impactful, and his ability to shoot in from the perimeter can be a huge boost for a Dubs team that’s bottom-five in the league in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage.

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC PTS: Paschall (17.1) PTS: Gilgeous-Alexander (19.4) REB: Cauley-Stein (6.2) REB: Adams (9.1) AST: Burks (2.5) AST: Paul (5.6)

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

The Thunder come into Monday’s game in search of their first road win of the season. The team has gone 0-6 as visitors this season, but that’s not to say they haven’t been competitive on the road. Although they have lost five of their last six overall, four of those defeats have been decided by five points or fewer, including Friday’s three-point loss to the Lakers and a two-point loss to the Clippers on Nov. 18. Although not hugely reliant on the 3-point shot, the Thunder have been perimeter marksmen in their two games against the Dubs this season. Danilo Gallinari has knocked down four treys in each of those games, and the Thunder as a team is shooting 29-for-62 (46.8 percent) on 3-pointers against the Dubs this season. For the season, four Thunder players average at least 14.8 points per game: Gallinari and three guards in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroeder and Chris Paul. Defensively, Oklahoma City has excelled at defending the three, allowing the third fewest opponent 3-pointers and 3-pointers attempted.