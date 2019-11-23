Warriors Fourth Quarter Comeback Falls Short in Utah
The Warriors cut a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit down to two but ran out of time before they could complete the comeback in Friday’s 113-109 loss in Utah.
The Warriors cut a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit down to two but ran out of time before they could complete the comeback in Friday’s 113-109 loss in Utah.
The Dubs had every reason to fold in this game – playing extremely shorthanded on the last game of a four-game road trip in what’s a traditionally a tough road environment against the top defensive team in the league. But the Dubs battled with a 21-6 run in the final period to get it down to five, and a Glenn Robinson III transition layup would cut the deficit down to two with 22 seconds left.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Burks - 20
|Paschall - 7
|Bowman - 5
|Spellman - 18
|Burks - 6
|Paschall - 5
|Bowman / Robinson - 17
|Bowman - 6
|Robinon - 4
|
UTA
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Mitchell - 30
|Gobert - 19
|O'Neal - 5
|Conley - 27
|Bogdanovic - 5
|Conley - 4
|Bogdanovic - 17
|Green / Ingles - 5
|Mitchell - 4
And after Mike Conley split free throws on the other end, the Dubs had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer. Playing against the team he spent the first six-plus seasons of his career, Burks opted to go for a quick two, but the shot was defended by former defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, and the Warriors wound up falling just short in the finale of a 1-3 road trip.
That the Warriors were able to threaten the comeback had everything to do with contributions up and down the injury depleted lineup. The Dubs had eight players suit up for the game, and seven of them scored in double figures. Burks led the way for the Dubs with 20 points and Omari Spellman fueled the comeback with hot perimeter shooting, making all four of his 3-point attempts to finish with 18 points.
Ky Bowman also made some timely plays during the comeback, stuffing the stat sheet with 17 points, five assists and four steals. Bowman was one of five Warriors with at least four assists, but in the end the Dubs did not have enough to take down the Jazz, who improved to 7-1 at home behind 30 points from Donovan Mitchell and 27 from Mike Conley.
After ending the road trip by outscoring Utah 37-23 in the fourth quarter but ultimately falling short, the Warriors will have the weekend off before returning to action on Monday night to take on the Thunder at Chase Center.
Tags
1/
More Notables ...
- The Warriors fell to the Jazz 112-109 on Friday night, ending their four-game road trip with a record of 1-3.
- The Warriors committed a season-low nine turnovers … It was the fourth time this year Golden State’s committed 10-or-fewer turnovers (1-3 in those contests).
- Seven Warriors scored in double-figures, marking the first time since April 7, 2019 vs. the Clippers that at least seven players scored 10-or-more points, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
- Draymond Green missed his second-straight game with right heel soreness … It marked the seventh time this season that Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Draymond Green and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehabilitation) all missed a game (1-6 in those contests).
- Alec Burks scored a team-high 20 points, his fifth 20-plus point effort of the season.
- Omari Spellman scored a career-high tying 18 points including a career-high tying four three-pointers … The forward scored 12 of his 18 in the fourth quarter, the most his scored in any quarter (prev. 11, 2nd, ATL vs. NYK, 11/7/18).
- Ky Bowman scored 17 points tonight, the two-way guard has scored in double-figures in three of the last four games and six times overall.
- Eric Paschall scored a 12 points to go along with a career-high five assists … The forward has scored in double-figures in six-straight games and 13 times overall.
- Paschall’s 13 double-figure scoring games are tied with Miami’s Kendrick Nunn for the most double-figure scoring games by a rookie this season.
- Jordan Poole recorded 13 points, his second-straight game in double-figures and seventh time overall.
- Marquese Chriss recorded 10 points and has now scored in double-figures in four consecutive games.
- Willie Cauley-Stein recorded one block extending his career-best streak to nine-straight games with at least one block.
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: