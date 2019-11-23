Warriors Fourth Quarter Comeback Falls Short in Utah

The Warriors cut a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit down to two but ran out of time before they could complete the comeback in Friday’s 113-109 loss in Utah.

The Dubs had every reason to fold in this game – playing extremely shorthanded on the last game of a four-game road trip in what’s a traditionally a tough road environment against the top defensive team in the league. But the Dubs battled with a 21-6 run in the final period to get it down to five, and a Glenn Robinson III transition layup would cut the deficit down to two with 22 seconds left.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Burks - 20 Paschall - 7 Bowman - 5 Spellman - 18 Burks - 6 Paschall - 5 Bowman / Robinson - 17 Bowman - 6 Robinon - 4



UTA Points Rebounds Assists Mitchell - 30 Gobert - 19 O'Neal - 5 Conley - 27 Bogdanovic - 5 Conley - 4 Bogdanovic - 17 Green / Ingles - 5 Mitchell - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

And after Mike Conley split free throws on the other end, the Dubs had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer. Playing against the team he spent the first six-plus seasons of his career, Burks opted to go for a quick two, but the shot was defended by former defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, and the Warriors wound up falling just short in the finale of a 1-3 road trip.

That the Warriors were able to threaten the comeback had everything to do with contributions up and down the injury depleted lineup. The Dubs had eight players suit up for the game, and seven of them scored in double figures. Burks led the way for the Dubs with 20 points and Omari Spellman fueled the comeback with hot perimeter shooting, making all four of his 3-point attempts to finish with 18 points.

Ky Bowman also made some timely plays during the comeback, stuffing the stat sheet with 17 points, five assists and four steals. Bowman was one of five Warriors with at least four assists, but in the end the Dubs did not have enough to take down the Jazz, who improved to 7-1 at home behind 30 points from Donovan Mitchell and 27 from Mike Conley.

After ending the road trip by outscoring Utah 37-23 in the fourth quarter but ultimately falling short, the Warriors will have the weekend off before returning to action on Monday night to take on the Thunder at Chase Center.

