Game Preview: Warriors at Mavericks - 11/20/19

The Warriors seek their second win in as many days as they continue their road trip in Dallas.

Wednesday, November 20

4:30 p.m.



WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

RIDE INTO DALLAS FOR BACK END OF THE BACK-TO-BACK

After a 114-95 win on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Dubs head straight into the next game with a Wednesday evening tilt against the Dallas Mavericks. This is the first time these two teams will face each other this season after the teams split their four-game season series last year 2-2. Though the Warriors are coming off of two big outings from Eric Paschall (30 points on Sunday) and Alec Burks (29 points on Tuesday), they will face the sophomore Luka Doncic who posted a 42 point, 11 rebound, 12 assist triple-double just two days prior.

LAST TIME OUT

High octane offense and timely defense during an eight minute, 28-8 run led the Dubs to a 114-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, snapping the Warriors seven-game losing streak. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DAL 3-12 8-5 15th in West 5th in West PTS: 108.8 (18th) PTS: 114.1 (8th) REB: 44.3 (23rd) REB: 47.5 (3rd) AST: 23.9 (14th) AST: 24.1 (13th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Draymond Green, Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III, Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein

DAL: Luka Doncic, Seth Curry, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), D'Angelo Russell (right thumb sprain), Damion Lee (right hand fracture), Jacob Evans (left abductor strain), Kevon Looney (neuropathy), Alen Smailagić (right ankle sprain) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

DAL: Seth Curry (illness) is questionable. Team Notes

MARQUESE CHRISS COMING UP BIG IN LIMITED MINUTES

Over the last 10 days, Dubs big man Marquese Chriss has been effectively contributing on both sides of the court. In over 18 minutes per game since their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 9, Chriss has averaged 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds including 1.3 offensive rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. The recent span of strong games from Chriss, who began the season as a training camp invitee and played his way into a role with the Warriors, continued Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies when he posted a season-high 17 points and four blocks to go with another six rebounds.

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

Wednesday’s game will give the Warriors their first look at Mavericks guard Luka Doncic this season. The second-year player from Slovenia is at the center of everything for Dallas, which ranks second in the league in offensive rating (112.0 points per 100 possessions). Coming off of Monday’s triple-double in which he posted 40 points, Doncic leads the team in scoring (29.5 ppg), rebounding (10.7 rpg) and assists (9.3 apg, second in NBA), and has played his way into the early season MVP conversation. Kristaps Porzingis, who Dallas acquired last season in a midseason trade with the Knicks, has averaged 18.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while ranking fifth in the league in blocks (2.2 bpg) after missing all of last season with a knee injury. Despite excellent play from Doncic, the Mavs have been up and down this season with wins against the likes of Toronto and Denver, as well as two losses to the Knicks. Dallas has also played its share of close games, already with six games decided by four points or less. By comparison, the Warriors have no such games this season.