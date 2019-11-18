Game Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies - 11/19/19

The Warriors face the Grizzlies in their first game of back-to-back.

Tuesday, November 19

5:00 p.m.



WATCH: NBCSBA

Warriors at Grizzlies
Tuesday, November 19
5:00 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

BRING ON THE BACK-TO-BACK

Next stop for the Warriors as they continue their road trip: Memphis for a Tuesday night showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. This will be the first of three contests between the clubs this season, a series the Warriors won 3-1 last season. The matchup will also mark a meeting of two of the three highest scoring rookies in the NBA this season, as Memphis guard Ja Morant, the number two pick in the draft this past June, leads all rooks with 18.4 points per game, and Warriors first-year forward is third with 16.7 points a game. The Warriors continue to be shorthanded and will enter this first leg of their fourth back-to-back of the season with seven injured players.

LAST TIME OUT

Eric Paschall posted his second 30-point game this season, but even with an additional 19-point effort from Ky Bowman, the Dubs fell to the three-point barrage of the New Orleans Pelicans. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MEM 2-12 5-8 15th in West 11th in West PTS: 108.8 (18th) PTS: 110.1 (16th) REB: 44.3 (21st) REB: 45.8 (16th) AST: 23.9 (15th) AST: 26.9 (3rd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Alec Burks, Eric Paschall, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green and Willie Cauley-Stein

MEM: Jae Crowder, Jonas Valanicunas, Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), D'Angelo Russell (right thumb sprain), Damion Lee (right hand fracture), Jacob Evans (left abductor strain), Kevon Looney (neuropathy), Alen Smailagić (right ankle sprain) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

MEM: Grayson Allen (left ankle soreness) is out.Team Notes

PASCHALL GETTING BUCKETS

“Through college I was a defender, but I feel like I’ve been a scorer my whole life,” said Eric Paschall after his first career double-double (34 points, 13 rebounds). Paschall has continued to put his scoring on display as Dub Nation has watched the 41st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft extend his streak of double-figure scoring games to three after a 30-point night on Sunday in New Orleans. Besides becoming the first rookie this season to have multiple 30-point games in the NBA this season, his accomplishment put him in good company in the Warriors history books: he became the first Warriors rookie with at least two 30-point games in their rookie season since Stephen Curry had eight in the 2009-10 season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Russell (24.3) PTS: Morant (18.4) REB: Green (7.1) REB: Valanciunas (9.4) AST: Russell (6.7) AST: Morant (6.0)

MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT

The three-point revolution has taken over the NBA, but that isn’t so much the case in Memphis. The Grizzlies lead the NBA with 55.0 points in the paint per game and, correspondingly, are among the league leaders in two-point field goals made and attempted. The young and developing squad is 25th in defensive ranking, yielding 111.9 points per 100 possessions, and 26th in offensive rating (103.8), but they do have one of the most exciting young players in the NBA in Ja Morant. The rookie guard out of Murray state leads all first-year players in scoring and also posts 6.0 assists, which leads a team that ranks third in the league with 26.9 helpers a game. The Grizzlies lost five of their first six games this season but enter Tuesday’s showdown with the Warriors as winners of three of their last four, including a one-point win over Utah on Friday in which Morant scored the go-ahead basket.