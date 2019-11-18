Big Night from Paschall Not Enough to Keep Up with Pelicans’ Splash Party
Eric Paschall Becomes First Rookie this Season with Multiple 30-Point Games
Rookies Eric Paschall and Ky Bowman lead Dubs with 30 and 19-point efforts, respectively, in Dubs' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Warriors made a late push and threatened a fourth quarter comeback, but timely 3-pointers from the Pelicans resulted in the Dubs falling 108-100 in New Orleans on Sunday.
The tone of the game was set early when Pelicans sharpshooter JJ Redick came out with 14 points in the first quarter on four of five made three-pointers. He, along with rookies Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Nicolo Melli, combined for 16 treys, more than double the 3-point output from the Dubs.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Paschall - 30
|Pashcall / Chriss - 7
|Burks - 5
|Bowman - 19
|Green / Robinson III - 6
|Green / Bowman - 4
|Robinson III - 14
|Poole - 5
|Poole - 3
|
NOP
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Redick - 26
|Williams / Hayes - 10
|Holiday - 9
|Holiday - 22
|Holiday - 8
|Alexander-Walker / Williams - 4
|Alexander-Walker - 19
|Moore - 7
|Redick / Melli - 3
As they did in Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors made a late push Sunday against the Pelicans: the Dubs went on a 14-4 run to work their way to a 99-94 deficit with 1:20 left in the game. However, that was as close as they would come for the remainder of the game as the Pelicans responded with multiple 3-pointers down the stretch.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Eric Paschall’s 30-point performance, making him the only NBA rookie with multiple games of at least 30 points, and Ky Bowman who added 19 points off the bench, but the rookies’ efforts were not enough to keep pace with New Orleans.
Glenn Robinson III (14 points, six rebounds) and Marquese Chriss (10 points, seven rebounds, one steal, one block) were the only other Dubs to reach double figures in scoring.
The road trip continues as the Dubs head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Tuesday (tipoff 5 p.m. on NBCS Bay Area).
More Notables ...
- The loss snapped the Warriors four-game winning streak over the Pelicans … Additionally, it ended Golden State’s seven-game winning streak in New Orleans … The Warriors last loss in the Crescent City was April 7, 2015 (103-100).
- The last time the Warriors lost seven-straight games was April 9-21, 2012, when they lost eight in a row.
- It was the third time this season, the Warriors committed 10-or-fewer turnovers (1-2 in those contests).
- The Warriors used their 10th different starting lineup this season.
- Eric Paschall scored a game-high 30 points, his third-straight double-figure scoring game.
- Paschall is the first Warriors rookie with at least two 30-point games in rookie season since Stephen Curry (8, 2009-10) … The last Warriors player not drafted in the first round to have at least two 30-point games during their rookie season was Anthony Morrow (2, 2008-09).
- In seven starts this season, Paschall is averaging starter 22.3 points on 51.9% shooting from the field (53-102 FG) and 6.0 rebounds.
- Alec Burks made his second start of the season, scoring seven points to go along with a season-high five assists.
- Glenn Robinson III scored 14 points, his seventh double-digit scoring game of the season … He is the only Warriors player to start every game this season.
- Ky Bowman scored 19 points including a career-high 3 three-pointers, marking his fourth double-figure scoring game of the year.
- Willie Cauley-Stein scored nine points on 80.0% shooting (4-5 FG) from field to go along with a season-high three steals … Over his last five games, the center is shooting 67.6% from the floor (23-34 FG).
