Big Night from Paschall Not Enough to Keep Up with Pelicans’ Splash Party

Rookies Eric Paschall and Ky Bowman lead Dubs with 30 and 19-point efforts, respectively, in Dubs' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors made a late push and threatened a fourth quarter comeback, but timely 3-pointers from the Pelicans resulted in the Dubs falling 108-100 in New Orleans on Sunday.

The tone of the game was set early when Pelicans sharpshooter JJ Redick came out with 14 points in the first quarter on four of five made three-pointers. He, along with rookies Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Nicolo Melli, combined for 16 treys, more than double the 3-point output from the Dubs.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Paschall - 30 Pashcall / Chriss - 7 Burks - 5 Bowman - 19 Green / Robinson III - 6 Green / Bowman - 4 Robinson III - 14 Poole - 5 Poole - 3



NOP Points Rebounds Assists Redick - 26 Williams / Hayes - 10 Holiday - 9 Holiday - 22 Holiday - 8 Alexander-Walker / Williams - 4 Alexander-Walker - 19 Moore - 7 Redick / Melli - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

As they did in Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors made a late push Sunday against the Pelicans: the Dubs went on a 14-4 run to work their way to a 99-94 deficit with 1:20 left in the game. However, that was as close as they would come for the remainder of the game as the Pelicans responded with multiple 3-pointers down the stretch.

The Warriors were led in scoring by Eric Paschall’s 30-point performance, making him the only NBA rookie with multiple games of at least 30 points, and Ky Bowman who added 19 points off the bench, but the rookies’ efforts were not enough to keep pace with New Orleans.

Glenn Robinson III (14 points, six rebounds) and Marquese Chriss (10 points, seven rebounds, one steal, one block) were the only other Dubs to reach double figures in scoring.

The road trip continues as the Dubs head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Tuesday (tipoff 5 p.m. on NBCS Bay Area).

