Dubs Bring it Down to Wire in Friday Loss to Celtics

Despite D’Angelo Russell spraining right thumb, Dubs bring Friday night's game down to the wire before falling late in 105-100 defeat.

The Boston Celtics entered Friday night’s matchup as the best team in the NBA according winning percentage at .900 (9-1), and the Warriors hung with them until the very end of the game before ultimately falling short in the final moments in a 105-100 loss on Friday night at Chase Center.

Despite more Dubs getting injured, including D’Angelo Russell leaving the game due to a sprained right thumb with 5:33 left in the third quarter, the remaining Warriors stepped up to the challenge.

The Celtics were up 76-69 with 1:12 left in the third, yet the Dubs went on a 7-0 run to tie the game with 10 minutes left in the fourth. Alec Burks, who was already active on offense, had 10 points in the final quarter to keep the game close while Ky Bowman was was aggressive on both sides of the court with four points, one assist, and a steal in the final 12 minutes.

But the game came down to one critical play: with 1:39 remaining in the game, there was a jump ball at mid-court where, though the Dubs won the jump, Boston’s Jayson Tatum was aware of where the ball would be headed; Tatum cut-off the pass to take the ball down court for a dunk to put the Celtics up 98-97.

The Dubs were unable to tie or regain the lead from that point on.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Burks - 20 Green - 11 Russell - 7 Paschall - 16 3 Tied - 8 Green - 4 Russell - 12 Poole - 6 Cauley-Stein - 2



BOS Points Rebounds Assists Tatum - 24 Tatum / Brown - 8 Walker - 5 Brown - 22 Theis - 7 Smart - 4 Walker - 20 3 Tied - 5 3 Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Burks finished with 20 points off the bench on the night and Eric Paschall added 16 points and eight rebounds in the defeat. Draymond Green was also everywhere on the court and in the stat box, posting 11 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block for a double-double.

Also of note was the team’s collective effort on the glass: the Dubs grabbed 55 rebounds compared to the Celtics’ 47 with each Warrior collecting two-or-more boards in the game.

