Dubs Unable to Slow Lakers Down in L.A.
Warriors Suffer 5th Straight Loss, Fall to 2-10 on Season
Russell, Paschall, Green, Cauley-Stein, and Poole all finish with double-digits in scoring, but Dubs fall to hot hand of the Lakers in Wednesday's 120-94 loss.
The Warriors’ struggles on defense continued in Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers as they could not stop the Lakers’ early three-point barrage. Though Los Angeles entered the game with the 5th lowest three-point percentage in the NBA (31.8 percent), the Dubs watched as the Lakers made five treys and shoot 72.7 percent from the field (16-for-23) in the quarter to take an early 12-point lead, a difference the Dubs could not overcome in their 120-94 loss.
The Lakers jumped out to an early 38-26 lead after the first 12 minutes thanks to LeBron James, Danny Green, Alex Caruso, and Jared Dudley (twice) making threes in the first eight-plus minutes of the game.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Russell - 21
|Spellman - 7
|Russell - 8
|Paschall - 15
|Chriss - 6
|Robinson III / Green - 5
|Poole - 11
|Cauley-Stein - 5
|Cauley-Stein / Bowman - 3
|
LAL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|James - 23
|McGee - 17
|James - 12
|Kuzma - 22
|Howard - 8
|Dudley - 4
|McGee - 18
|James / Caruso - 6
|Howard / Caruso - 3
However, James’ 11 first quarter points were matched by D’Angelo Russell’s own 11, keeping the Dubs within striking distance. The squad even kept pace with Los Angeles through the second quarter, working their way to within 10 points with a strong sequence: after recovering a rebound, Russell led the Dubs down court in transition and found Eric Paschall with a bounce pass to lead into a layup for a quick two points. Then as the Lakers brought the ball inbounds, Glenn Robinson III snuck his way into the play to steal the pass, took the ball to the corner and drilled a three.
Paschall then made two free throws to bring the Dubs within seven at 58-51 with 3:45 remaining in the second quarter, but that would be the closest the team came to catching Los Angeles.
D’Angelo Russell led all Dubs with 21 points and eight assists in the effort, with Eric Paschall adding 15 off the bench to tie the high for all reserves in the game.
Tags
1/
Also of Note:
- Golden State fell to 2-10 on the season (1-5 on the road)… The Warriors last started a season with a 2-10 record in the 1999-00 campaign, when they began the season with a 2-16 mark.
- The Warriors lost their fifth consecutive game, marking their longest losing streak since a six-game stretch from Feb. 5-19, 2013.
- Tonight’s loss snapped Golden State’s five-game road winning streak against the Lakers… The Warriors had won their last three games overall against the Lakers, falling to Los Angeles for just the second time in the last 12 meetings.
- Up next: Golden State hosts Boston (9-1) on Friday at Chase Center (7:30 p.m. tip-off), playing both conference leaders in consecutive games following tonight’s loss to the Lakers (9-2).
- D’Angelo Russell finished with 21 points and a season-high-tying eight assists, snapping a streak of four consecutive 30-point games.
- Glenn Robinson III dished out a career-high five assists to go with nine points, four rebounds and a career-high-tying three steals.
- Eric Paschall scored in double figures for the eighth time this season, totaling 15 points in 32 minutes off the bench.
- Willie Cauley-Stein scored in double figures for the fourth time this season, tallying 10 points on 5-of-7 from the field.
- Draymond Green scored in double figures for the fourth time this season with 10 points to go with five assists in 28 minutes.
- Jordan Poole scored in double figures for the fifth time this season, finishing with 11 points.
- LeBron James led the Lakers with 23 points and 12 assists, his ninth double-double of the season.
- JaVale McGee posted his first double-double of the season with season highs of 18 points and 17 rebounds.
- Kyle Kuzma recorded his second consecutive 20-point game with 22 points.
NEXT UP: