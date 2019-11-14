Dubs Unable to Slow Lakers Down in L.A.

Russell, Paschall, Green, Cauley-Stein, and Poole all finish with double-digits in scoring, but Dubs fall to hot hand of the Lakers in Wednesday's 120-94 loss.

The Warriors’ struggles on defense continued in Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers as they could not stop the Lakers’ early three-point barrage. Though Los Angeles entered the game with the 5th lowest three-point percentage in the NBA (31.8 percent), the Dubs watched as the Lakers made five treys and shoot 72.7 percent from the field (16-for-23) in the quarter to take an early 12-point lead, a difference the Dubs could not overcome in their 120-94 loss.

The Lakers jumped out to an early 38-26 lead after the first 12 minutes thanks to LeBron James, Danny Green, Alex Caruso, and Jared Dudley (twice) making threes in the first eight-plus minutes of the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 21 Spellman - 7 Russell - 8 Paschall - 15 Chriss - 6 Robinson III / Green - 5 Poole - 11 Cauley-Stein - 5 Cauley-Stein / Bowman - 3



LAL Points Rebounds Assists James - 23 McGee - 17 James - 12 Kuzma - 22 Howard - 8 Dudley - 4 McGee - 18 James / Caruso - 6 Howard / Caruso - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

However, James’ 11 first quarter points were matched by D’Angelo Russell’s own 11, keeping the Dubs within striking distance. The squad even kept pace with Los Angeles through the second quarter, working their way to within 10 points with a strong sequence: after recovering a rebound, Russell led the Dubs down court in transition and found Eric Paschall with a bounce pass to lead into a layup for a quick two points. Then as the Lakers brought the ball inbounds, Glenn Robinson III snuck his way into the play to steal the pass, took the ball to the corner and drilled a three.

quick five points for the squadpic.twitter.com/PIgZWTl0bv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 14, 2019

Paschall then made two free throws to bring the Dubs within seven at 58-51 with 3:45 remaining in the second quarter, but that would be the closest the team came to catching Los Angeles.

D’Angelo Russell led all Dubs with 21 points and eight assists in the effort, with Eric Paschall adding 15 off the bench to tie the high for all reserves in the game.

Also of Note: