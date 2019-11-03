Paschall Posts Career High 25 Points In Loss

Dubs rookies Eric Paschall drops career high 25 points in team's short-handed loss to Charlotte Hornets.

To say the Dubs entered Saturday short-handed was an understatement: with Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell sitting due to injuries, adding to a number of other Warriors on the mend, their roster consisted of just nine players. But the Warriors and their Saturday night lineup, which consisted of three rookies who played over 30 minutes each, competed until the end against the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

It came down to the final seconds at Chase Center, but an errant in-bounds throw by Damion Lee with 25.2 seconds left and an inability for the team to grab rebounds after that cost the Dubs, ultimately dropping the contest 93-87.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Paschall - 25 Robinson III - 9 Bowman - 4 Robinson III/Bowman - 16 Cauley-Stein - 8 4 Tied - 3 Lee - 13 Bowman - 7 3 Tied - 2



CHA Points Rebounds Assists Bacon - 25 3 Tied - 8 Rozier - 7 Rozier - 20 Bacon - 6 Graham - 3 Williams/Washington - 11 Rozier/Washington - 5 3 Tied - 2



Though not the outcome Dub Nation hoped for as they watched their young team compete valiantly down to the wire, there were bright spots worth noting.

Dubs rookie Eric Paschall, who drew the start with the Dubs’ limited roster, tied Charlotte’s Dwayne Bacon for a game-high 25 points on 10-for-18 shooting (55.5 percent), a new career high in scoring for the 41st overall pick.

Ballin'



Also in the starting lineup were both of the Dubs’ two-way players: Ky Bowman and Damion Lee. In his first start career start for the rookie, Bowman contributed on both sides of the court and finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, fours assists, and two steals in 39 minutes. Lee led the Dubs’ bench with 13 points and 27 minutes played.

The Charlotte Hornets entered Saturday’s game as the NBA’s top three-point shooting team at 41.9 percent, but the Dubs were able to hold the visiting squad to just 17.2 percent (5-for-29) from distance. Golden State also avoided the third quarter woes that had plagued the team as of late, taking the lead with 1:38 left in the first quarter and maintaining it until the 8:41 mark in the fourth.

Considering the challenges facing the Dubs heading into this game, the team’s performance was something to admire; Dub Nation cheered-on tonight’s squad into the fourth quarter, at one point all standing in ovation in the final minute to celebrate the team’s collective effort.