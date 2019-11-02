Game Preview: Warriors vs. Hornets - 11/2/19

The Dubs are right back at Chase Center Saturday to wrap-up their back-to-back, with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff against the Charlotte Hornets.

powered by



Saturday, November 2

5:30 p.m.

Chase Center FIND TICKETS

WATCH: NBCSBA

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. HornetsSaturday, November 25:30 p.m.Chase CenterWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

RUN IT BACK

After a Friday night tilt against the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors are right back at it Saturday evening as they wrap up their home back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. This will be the first of two matchups between these squads this season, a series in which the Dubs hold a 9-1 record over the Hornets since the 2014-15 season.

There will be plenty of fun for fans in attendance as the Warriors celebrate Filipino Heritage Night. Fans are advised to arrive early and enjoy the pregame tailgate, presented by Tanduay Rum, on the plaza at Thrive City (outside the West Entrance of Chase Center). The festivities will continue as Bantay Bata Voices sing the national anthem and cultural performances will be performed throughout the night. Also making their debut for the season will be the the Warriors’ “The Bay” jerseys.

LAST TIME OUT

D’Angelo Russell had 30 points and eight assists, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Spurs from pulling away in the second half to hand the Dubs a 127-110 defeat on Friday night at Chase Center. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CHA 1-4 2-3 13th in West 11th in East PTS: 113.6 (13th) PTS: 108.0 (18th) REB: 44.8 (20th) REB: 42.4 (26th) AST: 26.0 (4th) AST: 25.4 (6th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Poole, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green, and Willie Cauley-Stein

CHA: Terry Rozier, Dwayne Bacon, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, and Cody Zeller INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagić (ankle) is questionable. Stephen Curry (broken left hand), Kevon Looney (hamstring), Jacob Evans (abductor strain) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

CHA: Nicolas Batum (broken finger) is out. Team Notes

BURKS IS BACK

After missing all of the preseason due to an ankle injury, Alec Burks has come off the Warriors’ bench the previous two games with a total of 21 points between his two appearances (10.5 point average). In his first game action of the year Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns, he posted seven points and two assists in 18 minutes. Then in Friday night’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Dubs’ first full game without Stephen Curry who missed the game with a broken left hand, Burks provided an added boost off the bench with 14 points including a perfect 2-for-2 from three-point range. That game included a heads-up play off of a jump ball in which Eric Paschall batted the lob to over Burks’ head to halfcourt, where he then ran with the ball down to the other end for a dunk.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CHA PTS: Curry (20.3) PTS: Graham (16.4) REB: Looney (9.0) REB: Zeller (13.5) AST: Curry (6.5) AST: Graham (7.6)

CHARLOTTE SCOUTING REPORT

Though the Hornets were mired in a three-game losing streak as they came to California, they captured their second win of the season when they played the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Offseason acquisition Terry Rozier, who was dealt to Charlotte in the trade that sent Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics, had his most productive game with his new team, posting 22 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks. Also coming off his fourth double-double of the season is Cody Zeller; now in his seventh year with the franchise, he is averaging a career-best 15.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. However, it has been the Hornets’ young talent that has provided a boost for the team; rookie forward PJ Washington, the 12th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, has made 2.6 three-pointers per game (at a 52-percent clip) en route to 15.8 points per game to go with seven rebounds, while looming on the bench as the sixth-man is second-year player Devonte’ Graham, who has shown rapid development from his first season to average a team-leading 16.4 points and 7.6 assists in 29 minutes.