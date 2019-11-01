Game Preview: Warriors vs. Spurs - 11/1/19

The Dubs tip-off a home back-to-back with the first Authentic Fan Friday at Chase Center against the San Antonio Spurs.

Friday, November 1

7:30 p.m.

Chase Center

WATCH: NBCSBA

TIPPING OFF ANOTHER BACK-TO-BACK

The Warriors gear-up for another set of back-to-back games this week, but this time they will host the two at Chase Center. First up: a Friday night meeting between the Dubs and the San Antonio Spurs. For the Spurs, this game will also be the second game of their own back-to-back after playing against the Los Angeles Clippers on Halloween Night. These squads only faced each other three times last season, with the Spurs taking the series 2-1 by winning both of the games on their home court. But this season, the two teams will meet four times, with Round 1 set for Friday night on Warriors Ground.

Friday will also mark some special occasions for the Dubs, as they will debut will be the San Francisco Classic Edition jersey, which draws inspiration from the Warriors franchises’ first three seasons in the Bay Area. In addition, NBC Sports Bay Area will provide cheer cards for the first 10,000 fans in attendance in honor of Authentic Fan Friday.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors suffered two losses in one night as tough start against the Phoenix Suns doomed the Warriors in Wednesday’s 121-110 defeat. Worse yet was the loss of All-Star guard Stephen Curry, who broke his left, non-shooting hand in the third quarter. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAS 1-3 3-0 11th in West 1st in West PTS: 114.5 (13th) PTS: 119.0 (6th) REB: 45.8 (20th) REB: 51.3 (1st) AST: 26.3 (5th) AST: 25.3 (8th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, D’Angelo Russell, Glenn Robinson III, Eric Paschall and Draymond Green

SAS: Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Trey Lyles INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagić (ankle) is questionable. Stephen Curry (broken left hand), Kevon Looney (hamstring), Jacob Evans (abductor strain) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

SAS: None. Team Notes

FILLING BIG SHOES

Though without Curry, the Dubs demonstrated serious grit in Wednesday night’s game as many of the Dubs who are new to this season’s roster began to fill-in for the departed Curry. Willie Cauley-Stein, who was making his season debut that night, went on to make six of the next seven points for the Dubs to cap-off his 12-point, five-rebound night. Eric Paschall continued his strong play with eight points in the fourth quarter en route to a 20-point effort to go with two blocks, and fellow rookie Ky Bowman posted 10 points and three steals in the final 12 minutes. In all, the Dubs outscored the Suns in the fourth quarter 43-26 and brought the game to within 11 points several times in the fourth quarter after trailing by as much as 34 in the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAS PTS: Curry (20.3) PTS: DeRozan (22.0) REB: Looney (9.0) REB: Lyles (8.7) AST: Curry (6.5) AST: Murray (6.0)

SAN ANTONIO SCOUTING REPORT

The Spurs enter the Friday night matchup with the fifth-best offensive rating in the NBA thanks to efficient scoring from many of their key players. DeMar DeRozan (22.0 points per game on 48 percent shooting) and LaMarcus Aldridge (21.3 points, 49 percent) lead the team in scoring, while fourth-year player Bryn Forbes is currently averaging career-highs with 16.7 points per game on almost 46 percent from the floor. After missing all of last season due to a torn ACL suffered in a preseason matchup, 23-year-old guard Dejounte Murray has returned to the Spurs and been active in all facets of the game; he is currently averaging 14.7 points (54.5 percent on field goals), 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals, leading the team in those final two statistical categories. Though not in the top-5 in any major category on offense in the NBA, the Spurs have efficiently worked their way into a 3-0 record, which include down-to-the-wire wins against the Washington Wizards (124-22) and Portland Trail Blazers (113-110).