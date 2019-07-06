Dubs Fall To Hornets In Las Vegas Opener

Though the Dubs displayed a solid performance, they were unable to contest the Charlotte Hornets in the first game of this Summer League stint as the Hornets took control late to hand the Warriors a 93-85 defeat on Friday night. While it was not a victorious night for the Dubs, the squad put forth a collective scoring effort, with all five Warriors starters tallying double-digits.

Guard Jacob Evans pushed the ball down the court, recording 12 points and serving six assists, while Davon Reed scratched 11 points on 4-for-6 in shooting and was a near perfect 3-for-4 beyond the arc. Warriors draft pick Jordan Poole made a splash, recording a team-high of 15 points alongside fellow rookies Eric Paschall and Alen Smailagic, who posted 12 and 13 points respectively. The Dubs draftees protected both sides of the ball with Poole’s quick hands snatching two steals while Paschall (5) and Smailagic (7) grabbing rebounds off the glass left and right.

The Dubs continue Summer League action tomorrow in a matchup against the Toronto Raptors at 9:00 p.m. (Pacific). Catch all action on NBCSBA or ESPN and listen on 95.7 The Game, Warriors Sound and the Warriors Mobile App.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Poole (15)

REB: Smailagić (7)

AST: Evans (6) CHA

PTS: Bacon (25)

REB: Graham (4)

AST: Hicks (5) Box Score